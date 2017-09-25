Agencies

UNITED STATES

EPA recovers toxic material

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it has recovered 517 containers of “unidentified, potentially hazardous material” from highly contaminated toxic waste sites in Texas that flooded last month during Hurricane Harvey. However, the agency has not provided details about which Superfund sites the material came from, why the contaminants at issue have not been identified and whether there is a threat to human health. The one-sentence disclosure about the 517 containers was made on Friday night deep within a media release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency summarizing the government’s response to the devastating storm.

BRAZIL

Troops control favela

Security officials said the giant Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro was back under control on Saturday after 950 soldiers were sent in on Friday to battle heavily armed drug traffickers. Five suspected gang members were arrested overnight on Friday, while a gang leader in another favela was arrested, along with a haul of semi-automatic rifles, police said. Although shooting was reported in the early hours of Saturday in Rocinha — for the seventh day running — officials said that the deployment of soldiers to reinforce police had brought the crisis under control. General Mauro Sinott said the troops would stay as long as needed.

BRAZIL

General rattles nerves

A popular general’s comment that the military could be forced to intervene in a massive corruption crisis has rattled a nation that only exited a two-decades long dictatorship in 1985. The top army commander, Eduardo Villas Boas, repeated earlier assurances on Friday that the military “is committed to the consolidation of democracy,” but the lack of any public disciplinary action against General Antonio Hamilton Mourao has raised eyebrows. Mourao told freemasons last week that “either the institutions resolve the political problem, through the judiciary and removing all those involved in illicit acts from public life, or we will have to impose this.” Mourao said he was expressing “the army way of thinking.” Villas Boas rejected the idea, saying that he alone could speak for the military.

UNITED KINGDOM

Six hurt by possible acid

A suspected acid attack in east London on Saturday injured at six people, with police saying they had arrested one man, although they did not believe the incident was terror-related. Police said they were called just before 8pm to the Stratford Centre, close to London’s Olympic Stadium, following reports of a group of males spraying what was believed to be a noxious substance. One male arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, police said.

UNITED STATES

Price to stop private flights

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price on Saturday said that he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done and that he welcomes the review. Speaking on Fox News, Price defended the practice of using private planes, while a spokeswoman has said Price tries to fly commercial whenever possible. The HHS inspector general’s office says the agency is reviewing Price’s charter flights to see if they violated government travel regulations. Price chartered flights to a resort in Maine and to community health centers in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.