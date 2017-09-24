Agencies

COLOMBIA

Police seize cocaine cache

Police have seized 7 tonnes of cocaine at a banana farm in northern Antioquia Department, the defense minister and police said on Friday. The shipment, worth about US$200 million, belonged to the Golfo Clan crime gang, police said, adding that five people were arrested in the operation. “The shipment was being guarded for a later transport to Central America, with the United States as a final destination, camouflaged in legal shipments of banana and fruits,” the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement. The Golfo Clan said this month it would be willing to surrender to the government. The group, also known the Usuga Clan, is accused of operating profitable drug trafficking routes in partnership with Mexican cartels and taking part in illegal gold mining. President Juan Manuel Santos has said the government is looking into the request, but will not negotiate with the group.

IRAQ

Barzani delays word on vote

Kurdistan Region President Massud Barzani yesterday delayed a scheduled news conference on a controversial independence referendum he has called for next week as pressure mounts for a postponement. There has been uncertainty about whether the vote will go ahead as the country’s key allies, the US and Iran, as well as powerful neighbor Turkey, have stepped up their opposition. “The news conference will take place on Sunday and the time and venue will be announced later,” Barzani’s office said, without elaborating.

UNITED STATES

Boston cop admits to lying

A Boston police detective is pleading guilty to lying to federal officials so he could fly armed on personal trips and allow a friend to avoid going through airport security. The US attorney’s office in Boston on Friday said Sergeant Detective Bruce Smith has agreed to resign from the police force and pay a US$7,500 fine. Smith also faces up to a year of probation under the terms of a plea deal. The 53-year-old Randolph, Massachusetts, resident was charged in June with making false statements to Transportation Security Administration officials that he was on official police business and was authorized to carry his firearm. Prosecutors alleged he flew armed on about 28 trips from Boston’s Logan International Airport. Police have declined to comment. Smith’s attorney has not responded to a request for comment.

UNITED STATES

Man indicted for bestiality

A man accused of performing a sexual act with a dog has been charged under a new state law that criminalizes bestiality. The law went into effect on March 21 and makes sexual contact with an animal a misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail upon conviction. Previously, animal cruelty laws applied, but Cleveland Animal Protection League president Sharon Harvey said those cases were difficult to prosecute, because they required proof the animal suffered. Cleveland.com on Thursday reported that 47-year-old Scott Turner was charged with the misdemeanor. Turner told Cleveland Animal Protection League investigators that he was caring for a woman’s dog in May when he abused it, court records showed. He previously served more than 12 years in prison for sex crimes involving children. The Humane Society of the US said bestiality has been criminalized everywhere in the US except Washington and the states of Hawaii, Kentucky, New Mexico, West Virginia and Wyoming.