Navy rescue dog Frida emerges as hero

Reuters, MEXICO CITY

For a country still in mourning and counting its dead from Tuesday’s devastating earthquake, Frida the Mexican Navy rescue dog has emerged as a source of inspiration and pride in the search for survivors.

Known for her custom-made doggy goggles and boots, the seven-year-old yellow Labrador has become a social media star, appearing on one man’s tattoo and the unofficial image of a 500 peso (US$28.18) note.

Some posts have wildly exaggerated her feats.

Over her career, Frida has located 12 people alive beneath the rubble, plus more than 40 dead, more than any other Mexican rescue dog, the navy said.

She has put her nose to work in disasters such as an earthquake in Ecuador last year, another one in southern Mexico two weeks ago, a landslide in Guatemala in 2015 and a Mexico City gas explosion in 2013.

Her credits for the most recent disaster have not been tallied yet, because she is still busy trying to save lives, navy Captain Armando Segura said.

Frida has spent most of her efforts at a school in southern Mexico City where 19 schoolchildren and six adults died, but 11 children were rescued.

As one of the country’s most trusted institutions, the Mexican Navy has a wider role than most nations’ armadas, including a canine unit that has two other dogs, a pair of 18-month-old Belgian shepherds, Echo and Evil.

The Mexican Army also has rescue dogs digging through the debris of damaged buildings, and a dog named Maya from the Jalisco State government was credited with finding two dead bodies on Thursday.

The US and Chile have also sent rescue dogs for the Mexican earthquake.

None can match the fame of Frida.

“It’s a source of pride to work with Frida. She’s a very, very special dog,” said Israel Arauz, her handler for the past two years.

Frida only has about a year left as a rescue dog before her olfactory senses are expected to decline, after which she is to retire to live with Arauz.