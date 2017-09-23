Agencies

CHINA

CCP expels Gansu’s Wang

The former party boss of Gansu Province has been expelled from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said yesterday, after an investigation showed that he received bribes and was involved in “superstitious activities.” In a statement on its Web site, commission said Wang Sanyun (王三運), who was appointed as Gansu’s party secretary in late 2011, had been “passive” in implementing the party’s key policies, “seriously derelict” in his duties and accepted bribes and gifts in exchange for offering promotions. The case has been referred to prosecutors, it said. Wang, 64, had violated disciplinary regulations by frequenting “private clubs” and had been involved in “superstitious activities” over a prolonged period of time, the statement said, without elaborating. Wang was demoted from his post in Gansu in April to serve on a less prominent special committee of the National People’s Congress, before being detained and placed under investigation in July.

JAPAN

Abe to call election: sources

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a general election for Oct. 22, said three people with knowledge of his ruling coalition’s plans, seeking to take advantage of a recovery in support and nip in the bud a challenge from a new opposition party. Heightened tensions with North Korea have helped restore voter approval damaged by a series of scandals and might help Abe retain his coalition’s two-thirds majority in the lower house. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) campaign will reportedly focus on a pledge to increase education spending by putting off a target for reining in the budget deficit, as well as a more divisive plan to revise the pacifist constitution. While the main legislative opposition Democratic Party is splintering, Abe faces a wild-card challenge from a new national party being set up by an associate of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The capital’s leader defected from the LDP, then thrashed it in a July election for the metropolitan assembly.

PAKISTAN

Six killed by India: military

At least six villagers were killed and 26 wounded in an overnight cross-border shooting by India in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, the military said yesterday. The incident was first reported on Thursday night. In a statement yesterday, army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said women and children were among the villagers who were killed or wounded in what he called “unprovoked” Indian shelling across the boundary in the Charwah and Harpal villages on the Pakistani side. Initially, the army on Thursday said that four civilians had died from Indian fire in Kashmir.