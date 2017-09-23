Merkel takes on far-right in final vote push

AFP, BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her beleaguered rival, Martin Schulz, yesterday embarked on a final push for votes ahead of a weekend election, both seeking to beat back a challenge from the emboldened hard-right.

The 63-year-old Merkel, who polls say will cruise by a double-digit margin to a fourth term tomorrow, was to rally supporters in the southern city of Munich, at the height of the Oktoberfest beer festival.

Schulz, 61, a former European Parliament president and leader of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), was to take to the stage in a central Berlin square in a last-ditch attempt to turn the race in his favor.

Despite Merkel’s commanding lead, the latest polls point to storm clouds on the horizon.

The anti-immigration, anti-Muslim Alternative for Germany (AfD) party looks set to easily clear the 5 percent hurdle to representation in parliament in a historic post-war first.

The prospect of about 60 MPs from a nativist outfit branded “real Nazis” by German Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel taking seats in the Bundestag lower house has added urgency and angst to what had long been dismissed as a suspense-free campaign.

“Go vote and vote for the parties that are 100 percent loyal to our constitution,” Merkel told Germans in a swipe at the AfD. “We have to take a clear stance when it’s about our basic values.”

The AfD is polling at between 11 and 14 percent, deeply unsettling the mainstream parties that have governed Germany since World War II.

A strong showing for the AfD could eat away at Merkel’s lead. With her CDU and its Bavarian sister party, CSU, on between 33 and 36 percent, they risk hurtling toward their worst-ever score after 35.1 percent in 1998.

Schulz this week took some succor from Merkel’s slipping poll numbers, hoping for a “last-minute turnaround” linked to “growing unease” in the population.

However, his SPD is set to fare even worse, between 19 and 22 percent, signaling an unmitigated disaster for Germany’s oldest party.

Schulz has found it difficult to gain traction with his message of promoting social justice and narrowing the wealth gap.

With the German economy humming, business confidence robust and unemployment at post-reunification lows, analysts say there is simply little appetite for change at the top.

During her campaign rallies, Merkel was repeatedly confronted by organized AfD protesters, even dodging a few tomatoes while hammering home her stability-and-prosperity stump speech.

The right-wing populists have seized on those disillusioned by Merkel’s 12-year tenure and by her 2015 decision to let more than 1 million mainly Muslim asylum seekers into the country.

Even the mainstream media point to a degree of Merkel fatigue, arguing that the soporific campaign and a sense of complacency could ultimately drive many German voters into the arms of extremists.

“For months, Merkel was the phlegmatic queen of the campaign, but now, near the finishing line, it’s not Martin Schulz that is posing a danger, but her own ponderousness,” Rene Pfister wrote in Der Spiegel.