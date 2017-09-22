Manila reinstates watchdog’s budget

AFP, MANILA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s congressional allies on Wednesday restored the budget of the nation’s human rights commission following an outcry over their vote last week to slash its annual funding to just US$20.

The initial move to cut the Philippine Commission on Human Rights’ (CHR) budget was in response to its criticism of Duterte’s controversial “war on drugs,” which has claimed thousands of lives, with the president also verbally targeting its chairman with abuse.

Opposition lawmakers and other critics of the drug war condemned the vote in the Philippine House of Representatives, saying it was part of a campaign by Duterte and his allies to silence dissent and impose authoritarian rule.

House leaders said Wednesday night’s decision to restore the commission’s funding to 623 million pesos (US$12.2 million) was because they had extracted an agreement from the commission to look at issues other than the drug war.

“The CHR specifically agreed to look at all forms of human rights abuses involving civil and political rights, including those allegedly committed by [communists], Abu Sayyaf [militants] and other private armed groups,” House Majority Floor Leader Rodolfo Farinas said in a text message to reporters yesterday.

The commission is one of several independent government bodies set up by the Philippine constitution to check the power of the government, including the police and military.

The body has been investigating some of the deaths of the more than 3,800 people reported killed by police and other drug enforcement agencies in the drug war, as well as thousands of unexplained murders.

CHR Chairman Jose Luis Gascon yesterday confirmed to reporters that he had met House leaders the previous day to discuss the proposed budget cut.

However, he did not confirm Farinas’ version of the outcome and emphasized that the commission would require even more money if it was to begin investigating alleged abuses by groups outside of government.

“I clarified that we already have programs for promoting the rights of all,” Gascon told reporters in a text message. “If we were to significantly expand our investigation work beyond violations of state authorities, it will require more funds beyond that currently in [the proposed budget].”

The opposition Philippine Liberal Party said the restoration of the commission’s budget was a victory for the many groups that voiced outrage at the initial decision.

“It is a win for human rights, for collective action and for truth and reason,” the party said.

Duterte on Saturday likened Gascon to a “pedophile” and called him a “son of a whore” for expressing concern over the police killing teenagers in the drug war.

Separately yesterday, thousands of protesters marked the anniversary of the 1972 martial law declaration by then-Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos by raising an outcry against what they say is Duterte’s authoritarian tendencies and his brutal drug war.

Hundreds of riot police were yesterday deployed to secure the marches and rallies, which were expected to be among the largest against Duterte since he took office last year.

He has warned he would use force or expand his martial law declaration nationwide if the protesters threaten public order.

Pro-Duterte followers were also staging rallies and police said they would guard against possible confrontations.