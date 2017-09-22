Seoul to resume aid for N Korean children, women

AP, SEOUL

South Korea yesterday decided to resume humanitarian aid to North Korea to help children and pregnant women, but did not determine when to provide the US$8 million of assistance amid tensions created by Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.

Still, the decision is ensured to trigger heated political debates, as many South Koreans have expressed concerns that the aid resumption would distract from efforts to step up sanctions and pressure against the North over its rapidly expanding nuclear weapons program.

South Korea suspended humanitarian aid to North Korea after the country conducted its fourth nuclear test in January last year.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who took office in May, has maintained that the issue of providing humanitarian aid to North Korea should be handled independently from political circumstances.

After a meeting between ministries and civilian experts, the government decided to support programs by the UN Children’s Fund and the UN World Food Programme to provide food and medicines to North Korean children and pregnant women, the South Korean Ministry of Unification said.

The assistance does not include cash and there is “realistically no possibility” that the North could use it to support its military, the ministry said.

The government will decide when to provide the aid, considering the state of relations between the rival Koreas, it added.

The UN has estimated that 18 million of North Korea’s population of 25 million are experiencing varying levels of food shortages, and the country also suffers from high child and maternal mortality rates.

Son Kum-ju, a lawmaker and spokesman of the opposition South Korean People’s Party, said the decision to resume aid was badly timed, because it risks sending mixed signals to the international community that is trying to tighten the screws on Pyongyang.

“The international community is strengthening sanctions and pressure against North Korea and even Moon is in the United States to strengthen international coordination against the North Korean problem,” Son said. “If our government contradicts itself and beats to a different beat, it won’t be able to gain the approval of its own people, let alone other countries.”