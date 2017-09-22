Myanmar says committed to resolving refugee crisis

AP, UNITED NATIONS

Myanmar on Wednesday tried to reassure the world about its handling of the mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh, saying it is committed to resolving sectarian tensions in the strife-hit region.

The Southeast Asian nation is facing accusations of ethnic cleansing and “savagery” by its security forces. More than 420,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Rohingya insurgent attacks on security forces prompted a military crackdown and reprisals by majority Buddhists.

Burmese Second Vice President Henry Van Thio spoke to the UN General Assembly in the absence of Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar’s civilian government who has been criticized for failing to protect the minority group.

Van Thio echoed Aung San Suu Kyi’s speech to diplomats in Myanmar on Tuesday, saying that “the great majority” of the Muslim population decided to remain in their villages and that the situation has improved.

However, he also voiced concern over reports that the numbers of Muslims crossing into Bangladesh “remain unabated.”

He said the government is committed to ensuring aid reaches those who need it without discrimination and implementing recommendations of a commission on resolving the tensions in Rakhine State led by former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan.

“Deep mistrust developed over decades has to be slowly chiseled away,” Van Thio said.

The conflict is overshadowing Myanmar’s historic shift from five decades of direct military rule after Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government took office last year. However, she does not control the military, which retains much of its power under the country’s constitution.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday lamented the “terrible savagery” of Myanmar’s security forces. He warned the violence against the Rohingya would “sows seeds of hatred” that could consume the region and threaten global peace.

“While we welcome [Aung San] Suu Kyi’s comments that returning refugees have nothing to fear, the US renews our call on Burma’s security forces to end their violence immediately and support diplomatic efforts for a long-term solution,” Pence said.

He urged the UN Security Council to take “strong and swift action” and “to give hope and help to the Rohingya people in their hour of need.”

He did not specify what kind of action he was seeking.