Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Police arrest three suspects

Police arrested three men in south Wales over last week’s bombing of a busy commuter train in west London, meaning five people are now being questioned by detectives over the attack that injured 30 people. A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening in Newport, while two others, aged 48 and 30, were detained at another address in the Welsh town early yesterday, London police said. “This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday,” said Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Service’s Counter Terrorism Command.

RUSSIA

Lavrov laughs off ‘paranoia’

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday scoffed at the suggestion that the US might have to defend Sweden against a Russian attack, even though Sweden is not a member of NATO. In an interview with The Associated Press, Lavrov was asked about a statement made by US Secretary of Defense James Mattis in May that the US would “stand with Sweden” in the event of Russian aggression in Europe. “I cannot address paranoidal statements... I heard that the Swedish government is afraid of something, that the German government is keeping its fingers crossed and is thankful to us that one week before the election we haven’t yet meddled with the election. There are so many fantasies that it’s a waste of time to pay attention to. It’s so fake,” Lavrov said.

UNITED STATES

Mueller talks to Rosenstein

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has interviewed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about President Donald Trump’s firing of former FBI director James Comey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Citing unnamed people familiar with the investigation, the newspaper said the interview occurred in June or July. Mueller is looking into allegations of Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election; possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia; and whether Trump might have obstructed justice by firing Comey in May. Mueller ultimately reports to Rosenstein, because Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the probe.

UNITED STATES

Nursing home resident dies

Police said a ninth person has died nearly a week after the evacuation of a Florida nursing home that Hurricane Irma left without air-conditioning. Hollywood Police Department spokesman Miranda Grossman said in a news release that a 93-year-old man who had been a patient at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died on Tuesday. A total of 145 patients had to be moved out of the facility. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to figure out what went wrong and who, if anyone, was to blame.

UNITED STATES

Clinton pokes fun at Putin

When former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton on Tuesday night took the guest’s seat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she was in a mood to put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the psychiatrist’s couch. Clinton said Putin interfered in the presidential election in part because of her work as secretary of state, which brought the two into conflict on various occasions. That evolved into a grudge on his part, she said, adding that the fact she is a woman “does seem to get him agitated.” She mocked Putin for “manspreading” at one meeting, referring to an aggressive posture where a man sits with legs splayed.