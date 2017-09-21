ANALYSIS: Trump speech at UN shows intact nationalist bias

Reuters, NEW YORK

Chalk one up for the nationalists.

Among the many signals that US President Donald Trump sent in his speech to the UN on Tuesday, one was especially clear: former chief strategist Steve Bannon’s White House departure has not muted the president’s “America first” foreign policy instincts.

Trump’s eight months in office have been characterized by a sometimes dramatic tug-of-war between “globalists” and “nationalist” advisers, who have sought to move the president in myriad ways on issues both domestic and international.

Bannon’s exit last month caused some of the former New York businessman’s core supporters to fret that the more multilateral-leaning group inside the administration had gained ground.

Not on foreign policy, at least not on Tuesday.

Trump’s strident defense of national sovereignty during his debut at the annual UN General Assembly showed his campaign-honed policy inclinations very much intact and presented a “Trump Doctrine” to the world that focused unabashedly on the US homeland.

“The chief nationalist in this administration is Donald J. Trump, and he knows what he’s trying to say,” said former US House of Representatives speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump supporter.

He said the speech showed that Trump had a doctrine that was defined by more than tweets, with roots in the conservative philosophies of former US president Ronald Reagan, former French president Charles de Gaulle and former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

“It’s not a one-sided American nationalism, it’s a re-centering on sovereignty that’s really, really important,” Gingrich said.

The speech, in which Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if attacked, divided Trump’s supporters and opponents.

Ben Rhodes, an adviser to Democratic former US president Barack Obama, said Trump was upending international order with threats of war and attacks on diplomacy.

However, it did not divide Trump’s often warring advisers, an administration official said.

“It was the most collaborative speech among the senior people in the national security Cabinet that the president has given to date,” the official said.

He said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stood up after Trump’s speech and shook chief speechwriter Stephen Miller’s hand and said: “You did a great job.”

Miller is considered a nationalist and an ally of Bannon, while Tillerson is more globally minded.

“This was more ... Trump just being Trump,” former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg said, adding that he thought the nationalist versus globalist tension in the administration played itself out more on domestic policy issues such as immigration policy.

The administration has given mixed signals on foreign policy, too.

US National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, the president’s top economic adviser and a member of the so-called globalist wing, had to clarify with US allies this week that Trump still intended to pull the US out of the Paris climate change agreement unless there was a renegotiation to make it more favorable for US interests.

However, Trump seemed to stun some people in the UN hall, despite his well-known penchant for blunt talk. His speech included a condemnation of the Iran nuclear agreement reached with US allies under Obama, and an observation that some portions of the world were “going to hell.”

Aaron David Miller, a former negotiator for Democratic and Republican administrations, said allies would interpret the speech as a sign that Trump was wary of undertaking major commitments around the world.