EGYPT

Al-Sisi meets Netanyahu

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York City to discuss the Middle East peace process in their first public talks, his office said on Tuesday. Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of “resuming negotiations between the Israeli and Palestinian sides to reach a comprehensive solution,” the statement said.

UNITED STATES

Palestinian to be deported

A 70-year-old Palestinian activist with a decades-old record of bombings in Jerusalem was scheduled to be deported from Chicago to Jordan yesterday. Supporters and community activists planned to gather at O’Hare Airport’s international terminal before Rasmea Odeh, 70, departs for Jordan, said Hatem Abudayyeh, coordinator of her defense committee. Odeh pleaded guilty in April to concealing her convictions when she applied for US citizenship in 2004.

SWITZERLAND

Toilets flush with cash

Geneva prosecutors are investigating after toilets in a bank and three restaurants were blocked by about US$100,000 in high-denomination euro banknotes. “We are not so interested in the motive, but we want to be sure of the origin of the money,” spokesman Vincent Derouand said on Monday, adding that neither throwing money away nor blocking a toilet was a crime. The Tribune de Geneve newspaper said the first blockage occurred in May in the toilet serving the vault at UBS bank in Geneva’s financial district, and three nearby bistros found their facilities bunged up with 500-euro notes a few days later. Derouand said two people had agreed to compensate the restaurants for the costs of the blockage.

It is unclear who would get the money if it was found to be lawful.

UNITED STATES

Cromwell faces charge

Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego, California, on July 24. The San Diego Union-Tribune on Monday reported that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to US$400. Cromwell has previously said he would serve jail time rather than pay fines. He and six others stood up in front of the “Orca Encounter” show and Cromwell told visitors through a megaphone that SeaWorld was condemning the orcas to premature deaths.

UNITED STATES

Lavigne dangerous online

One-time pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne has been named the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet. Cybersecurity firm McAfee yesterday said that Lavigne was the most likely celebrity to land users on Web sites that carry viruses or malware. Searches for Lavigne have a 14.5 percent chance of landing on a Web page with the potential for online threats, a number that increases to 22 percent if users type her name and search for free MP3s. Bruno Mars was second, followed closely by Carly Rae Jepsen. Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Katy Perry and Beyonce rounded out the top 10 list.

UNITED STATES

‘Lemonade’ proves sour

Some fans who bought vinyl of Beyonce’s latest album, Lemonade, wound up with music from Canadian punk band ZEX. Columbia Records said a manufacturing mistake caused by “human error” at a plant in Germany was to blame for the mispress on the A-side of the yellow record.