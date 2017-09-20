No Syrian reconstruction without transition

Reuters, NEW YORK

The US, Britain and other countries opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will not support the reconstruction of the country until there is a political transition “away from Assad,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The “Friends of Syria” group, an alliance of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries, met in New York City on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at a time when the conflict in Syria, now in its seventh year, appears to be less urgent with attention focused on the North Korean nuclear threat and the fate of the Iran nuclear deal.

“We believe that the only way forward is to get a political process going and to make it clear to the Iranians, Russians and Assad regime that we, the like-minded group, will not support the reconstruction of Syria until there is such a political process and that means, as Resolution 2254 says, to a transition away from Assad,” Johnson said.

He was speaking after a meeting of about 14 countries that back the Syrian opposition including France, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US.

The UN Security Council has adopted a Syria transition road map through a Geneva-led process.

Russia joined the war on al-Assad’s behalf in 2015, turning the momentum in his favor. Al-Assad also enjoys robust support from Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Meanwhile, the moderate Syrian opposition is moribund and the US has largely stepped back from a leading role in Syrian diplomacy.

Earlier this year the Trump administration also halted the CIA’s covert program to equip and train certain rebel groups fighting al-Assad.

Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield said all those at the meeting agreed that “there has got to be a political process if there is to be any international participation in the reconstruction of Syria.”

“The regime and the regime supporters cannot declare a victory solely based on a map and colors of positions on the ground,” Satterfield said. “The reconstruction of Syria depends very much on that credible political process. That political process is focused on Geneva and the role of the United Nations.”

The meeting on Monday was in stark contrast to last year’s which took place after a ceasefire deal between the US and Russia effectively collapsed when an aid convoy was bombed in Aleppo, Syria’s largest city.

Aleppo is now in the hands of al-Assad’s forces and al-Assad himself is in a much stronger position, thanks to Russian and Iranian support.

The last major international attempt to resolve the crisis ended in failure when the International Syria Support Group, which included Iran, was cast aside after Syrian government forces retook the rebel stronghold of Aleppo last year.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have been negotiating separately for months in Astana to try to reduce the violence on the ground by creating de-escalation zones across the country, although those talks do not cover a long-term political solution.

“We discussed here how to bring it back to the UN-led process and Geneva,” Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom said.

Asked if there was consensus on that, she said “I would say so.”

“It’s good if the Astana process leads to de-escalation and a reduction of the violence but it has to lead into the political process,” she said.