TURKEY

Army starts drill at border

The armed forces yesterday started a military drill at the Iraqi border, the army said, a week ahead of a referendum on Kurdish independence in northern Iraq which Ankara has asked to be called off. On Saturday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the planned referendum on Monday is an issue of national security, and warned that Ankara would take any necessary steps in response. In a statement, the military said its operations targeting militant groups in the Iraq border region would continue at the same time as the drill.

FRANCE

US students attacked

Four US college students were sprayed in the face with acid on Sunday at a train station in Marseille. Boston College in Massachusetts said in a statement that the four female students were treated at a hospital for burns. The statement said the four all were juniors studying abroad, three of them at the college’s Paris program. Local officials said two of the women were not seriously hurt, but were treated for shock. Police described the suspect, a 41-year-old woman, as “disturbed” with a history of mental health problems, but no apparent past links to extremism. Regional newspaper La Provence said the assailant remained at the site of the attack without trying to flee.

PERU

President shuffles Cabinet

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Sunday made Vice President Mercedes Araoz his new prime minister in a Cabinet shuffle that won praise from the opposition — a sign his year-old government will likely avoid a fresh standoff with Congress. Kuczynski also swore in Deputy Economy Minister Claudia Cooper as his new finance minister and replaced his justice, education, health and housing ministers. Kuczynski was forced to form a new Cabinet after Congress on Friday revoked its confidence in the outgoing one following a dispute over a teachers strike and his government’s education policies that stress gender equality in the school curriculum.

MEXICO

Nine killed in shootout

The military fought back against an armed attack in Guerrero state on Saturday night, leaving eight suspected gang members and one soldier dead, authorities said on Sunday. At about 11pm, troops were making their rounds in the city of Teloloapan, about 250km from Mexico City, when they came under gunfire from suspected gang members dressed in fake military uniforms, Roberto Alvarez Heredia, a spokesman for the Guerrero Coordinating Group, said in a statement. The military secured two vans painted in camouflage, weapons and uniforms, authorities said. A soldier was wounded in the confrontation and died afterward from his injuries.

SPAIN

Police seize pamphlets

Police on Sunday seized 1.3 million pamphlets and posters supporting Catalonia’s independence referendum, the latest move to try to block the vote. Catalonia’s pro-separatist government is determined to hold a referendum on Oct. 1, despite it being banned by the nation’s Constitutional Court. The documents were seized at an advertising distribution company near Barcelona, the Ministry of the Interior said in a statement. Among the documents were about 700,000 leaflets promoting a “Yes” vote in the referendum and 370,000 fliers with logo of the Catalan government along with 138,000 posters for the far-left Popular Unity Candidacy party.

MACAU

