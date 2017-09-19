Police make arrests as St Louis protests continue

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri

Hundreds of police officers in riot gear mobilized in downtown St Louis after another day of peaceful protests over an ex-police officer’s acquittal in the death of a black man, making dozens of arrests amid reports of property damage and vandalism in the streets.

Authorities made the arrests shortly before midnight, saying people had ignored orders to disperse after the peaceful protests.

A judge on Friday ruled that Jason Stockley, a 36-year-old who left the department and moved to Houston three years ago, was not guilty in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

The ruling set off raucous protests throughout the weekend. Another peaceful demonstration was expected later yesterday.

On Sunday, hundreds of people marched through downtown streets, the posh Central West End, and the trendy Delmar Loop area of nearby University City.

Protesters also marched through two shopping malls in a wealthy area of St Louis County. The protest began at the police headquarters downtown.

Following the same pattern of the previous days, well more than 1,000 people marched peacefully for several hours.

By nightfall, most had gone home. The 100 or so demonstrators who remained grew increasingly agitated as they marched toward the core of downtown. Along the way, they knocked over planters, broke windows at a few shops and hotels, and scattered plastic chairs at an outdoor venue.

According to police, the demonstrators then sprayed bottles with an unknown substance on officers.

One officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

Soon afterward, buses brought in additional officers in riot gear, and police scoured the downtown area deep into the night, making arrests.

Later, officers in riot gear gathered alongside a city boulevard chanting “whose street, our street,” a common refrain used by the protesters, after successfully clearing the street of demonstrators and onlookers.

Protest organizers said they were frustrated that a few people who have caused trouble at night could make it harder to spread their nonviolent message.

State Representative Bruce Franks, a Democrat who has participated in the peaceful protests, said those who are violent “are not protesters,” but a group separate from those marching in organized demonstrations.

Others, though, said they understood why some act out.

Protest organizer Anthony Bell said that while he believes change is made through peaceful protests, such as those led by Martin Luther King Jr, years of oppression has caused some to turn violent.

“I do not say the demonstrators are wrong, but I believe peaceful demonstrations are the best,” Bell said.