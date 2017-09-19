Closing embassy in Cuba under review: Tillerson

AP, NEW YORK

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering closing down the recently reopened US embassy in Havana following a string of unexplained incidents harming the health of US diplomats in Cuba, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday.

Tillerson’s comments were the strongest indication to date that the US might mount a major diplomatic response, potentially jeopardizing the historic restart of relations between the US and Cuba.

The two former foes reopened embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015 after a half-century of estrangement.

“We have it under evaluation,” Tillerson said of a possible embassy closure. “It’s a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered. We’ve brought some of those people home. It’s under review.”

Of the 21 medically confirmed US victims — diplomats and their families — some have permanent hearing loss or concussions, while others suffered nausea, headaches and ear-ringing. Some are struggling with concentration or common word recall, The Associated Press (AP) has reported.

Some victims felt vibrations or heard loud sounds mysteriously audible in only parts of rooms, leading investigators to consider a potential “sonic attack.”

Others heard nothing, but later developed symptoms.

Tillerson once called the events “health attacks,” but the department has since used the term “incidents” while emphasizing the US still does not know what has occurred.

Cuba has denied any involvement or responsibility, but said it is eager to help the US resolve the matter.

The US has said the tally of Americans affected could grow as more cases are potentially detected.

The last reported incident was on Aug. 21, according to a US official briefed on the matter.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

A decision to shutter the embassy, even temporarily, would deal a demoralizing blow to the delicate detente that former US president Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced in late 2014.

The next year, embassies were reopened and restrictions on travel and commerce eased — signs of a warming relationship that displeased some hard-liners in the Cuban government.

Trump has reversed some of the changes, but left many in place.

Tillerson spoke on CBS’ Face the Nation as world leaders and top diplomats descended on New York for annual UN General Assembly meetings.

Trump is to give his first speech on the major global platform this week.

The US has not identified either a culprit or a device.

Investigators have explored the possibility of sonic waves, an electromagnetic weapon, or an advanced spying operation gone awry, US officials briefed on the probe told the AP.

The US has not ruled out that a third country or a rogue faction of Cuba’s security services might be involved.

In Washington, lawmakers in the US Congress have been raising alarm over the incidents, with some calling for the embassy to be closed.

On Friday, five Republican senators wrote Tillerson urging him to not only shutter the embassy, but also kick all Cuban diplomats out of the US.