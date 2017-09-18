Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Rescued koala released

For a stowaway who made a 16km journey squeezed in a wheel well of a vehicle, a koala was lucky to escape with just scratches. The driver of the four-wheel vehicle was unaware of the extra passenger until they arrived at their destination in the outskirts of Adelaide and he heard some unusual cries. After seeing the koala, he immediately called animal rescuers, who removed the wheel and eventually extricated the frightened, but very lucky animal. “You think you’ve seen it all. No, I’ve never seen anything like that and it’s absolutely incredible,” Fauna Rescue worker Jane Brister said. The koala suffered superficial injuries and was covered in grease from under the car. “She was crying a little bit, she was a little bit shaken, she was certainly in shock but I rushed her straight to the vet,” Brister said. After being cleaned up and monitored for a week, it was released back into the bush on Saturday.

PHILIPPINES

Troops take crucial hub

The military yesterday said it had captured the command center of Islamic State group supporters who have besieged Marawi for nearly four months. It said it had captured the center after a deadly battle that began on Saturday in a mosque and another building. “This enormous gain further weakened the terrorist group by denying them their erstwhile command and control hub,” military chief General Eduardo Ano said in a statement.

JAPAN

Abe mulling snap election

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering calling a snap election as early as next month to take advantage of an uptick in approval ratings and disarray in the main opposition Democratic Party, media reported yesterday. Abe’s ratings have recovered to the 50 percent level in some polls, helped by public jitters over North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests and recent Democrat defections. Abe told the head of his Liberal Democratic Party’s junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, that he could not rule out dissolving parliament’s lower house for a snap poll after the legislature convenes for an extra session from Sept. 28, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing unidentified sources.

MALAYSIA

Seven arrested over fire

Police have arrested seven suspects accused of intentionally starting a fire that killed 23 young boys and teachers at a Muslim school in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, an official said on Saturday. The male suspects, aged 11 to 18, were detained overnight on Friday to early Saturday, police chief Amar Singh said. It is believed the suspects and the boys in the school had a disagreement, and those detained started the fire at the top-floor dormitory using gas canisters, Singh said.

CHINA

Nine charged over dumping

Authorities have charged nine people from a waste treatment facility with the dumping tens of thousands of tonnes of toxic waste into a section of the Yangtze River near Shanghai. The charges were filed on Friday in Changshu, Xinhua news agency reported. The dumping occurred between August and December last year. UNITED NATIONS

UN to help gather IS evidence

The Security Council is putting the final touches on a resolution that would authorize its investigators to help Iraq collect evidence to prosecute extremists from the Islamic State (IS) group for possible war crimes. A council diplomat on Saturday said the council hopes to vote on Thursday. The draft resolution would ask Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an investigative team to assist Iraq in preserving evidence “that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide” committed by IS. Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim al-Jaafari wrote to Guterres last month saying it was working on a draft resolution with Britain.