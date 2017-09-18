Moon, Trump vow stronger pressure against N Korea

AFP, SEOUL

US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart have pledged “stronger pressure” on Pyongyang, Seoul said yesterday, after North Korea defied tough new sanctions with a missile test and said it wanted to match the US’ nuclear strength.

The international community is scrambling to contain an increasingly belligerent North Korea, which in recent weeks has prompted global alarm by conducting its sixth and largest nuclear test and firing long-range missiles over Japan that it said could reach the US mainland.

In a telephone conversation yesterday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and rump “gravely condemned” the latest missile test on Friday, which came just days after the UN Security Council announced a raft of new sanctions against Pyongyang.

“The two leaders agreed on more practical and stronger pressure ... to make the North Korean regime realize that further provocation will only bring stronger diplomatic isolation and economic pressure leading to a path of collapse,” the South’s presidential office said in a statement.

Pyongyang has said it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself from “hostile” US forces and is determined to build a weapons system capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to hit the US mainland.

The UN Security Council, which called Friday’s launch “highly provocative,” is scheduled to hold another ministerial-level meeting on Thursday — during the annual gathering of world leaders — on the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, focused on enforcing sanctions on Kim Jong-un’s regime, envoys said.