Agencies

UNITED STATES

Harry Dean Stanton dies

Harry Dean Stanton, whose grizzled looks and acclaimed acting talent earned him a prolific Hollywood career playing mainly supporting roles, on Friday died at a Los Angeles hospital at 91. He “passed away from natural causes” at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, said his agent, John Kelly. Despite more than 150 television and film appearances spanning six decades, including roles in Alien, The Green Mile, Pretty In Pink and The Avengers, Stanton was not a household name. One of his rare leading roles came in the 1984 road movie Paris, Texas.

ECUADOR

President says Correa spied

President Lenin Moreno on Friday said his predecessor planted a hidden video camera in his office so that he could spy on him remotely. In a televised appearance from Guayaquil, he said the camera had been monitored remotely by former president Rafael Correa on his cellphone. He did not explain or provide any evidence to back the accusation. Moreno said the camera was even more perplexing, because every day at 8am his security detail checks his office for bugs, meaning it would have been activated remotely after the daily scan was performed.

UNITED STATES

Boy made to stand for pledge

A Detroit-area teacher is on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the pledge of allegiance. Stone Chaney, a sixth-grader, said he makes a pledge to God and family — not a flag — and has skipped participation since second grade. “I told the lady that I don’t stand for the pledge and she just kind of glared at me... I was confused when it happened because I didn’t know what was going on and then I was irritated, because that’s not supposed to happen,” Stone said. He said another teacher the next day yelled at him to stand up. Superintendent George Heitsch said one teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates.

UNITED STATES

Foie gras ban reinstated

A US court in California on Friday reinstated a ban on foie gras in a move celebrated by animal rights advocates, who have long opposed the controversial French delicacy made by force-feeding ducks and geese. The decision reverses a ruling in 2015, which said that a statewide ban on the food was superseded by federal law. California’s legislature had voted on its ban in 2004 with an eight-year grace period — after which any restaurant caught selling the product risked a fine of US$1,000. Friday’s judgement will not go into effect until the completion of an appeals process.

UNITED STATES

Slender Man girl mentally ill

A Wisconsin girl who admitted to participating in the stabbing of a classmate to please horror character Slender Man is to avoid prison after a jury determined that she was mentally ill at the time of the attack. Anissa Weier trembled as the jury’s verdict was read late on Friday after a week of testimony and about 11 hours of deliberations. Weier and Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods at a park in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, investigators said. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who barely survived her wounds. All three girls were 12 at the time. Both Weier and Geyser told detectives they felt they had to kill Leutner to become Slender Man’s “proxies” and protect their families from the demon’s wrath.