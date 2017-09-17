Norma reaches hurricane strength in sea near Mexico

AFP, MEXICO CITY

Tropical Storm Norma late on Friday surged to hurricane strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which was pounded just hours earlier by Tropical Storm Max.

Norma looked likely to churn toward the Los Cabos resort area, the US National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

At 3am, Norma was 435km south of Cabo San Lucas, packing top sustained winds of 120kph. It was expected to strengthen in coming days, the center said.

After barreling into Mexico’s Pacific coast as a Category 1 hurricane, Max was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday.

That storm, still packing maximum sustained winds of 110kph, was moving inland over southern Mexico at about 13kph, the center said.

Situated east of Acapulco, it was expected to weaken and bring “torrential rains” over coastal areas of the southwestern Guerrero State and neighboring Oaxaca State, which is still suffering the effects of a massive earthquake last week.

Max has triggered warnings of life-threatening conditions in areas hit by the devastating magnitude 8.2 earthquake, which killed 96 people.

Guerrero and western parts of Oaxaca were forecast to receive 12.5cm to 25cm of rain, while some areas could have received more than 50cm.