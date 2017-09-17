Even Castro baffled by diplomat attacks

AP, HAVANA

Cuban President Raul Castro seemed rattled.

He sent for the top US envoy in the country to address grave concerns about a spate of US diplomats harmed in Havana.

There was talk of futuristic “sonic attacks” and the subtle threat of repercussions by the US, until recently Cuba’s sworn enemy.

The way Castro responded surprised Washington, several US officials familiar with the exchange told reporters.

In a rare face-to-face conversation, Castro told US diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis that he was equally baffled and concerned. Predictably, Castro denied any responsibility.

However, US officials were caught off-guard by the way he addressed the matter, devoid of the indignant, how-dare-you-accuse-us attitude the US had come to expect from Cuba’s leaders.

The Cubans even offered to let the FBI come down to Havana to investigate.

Although US-Cuban cooperation has improved, this level of access was extraordinary.

“Some countries don’t want any more FBI agents in their country than they have to — and that number could be zero,” said Leo Taddeo, a retired FBI supervisor who served abroad, including in Cuba.

The list of confirmed US victims was much shorter on Feb. 17, when the US first complained to Cuba.

Today, the number of “medically confirmed” cases is 21 — plus several Canadians. Some Americans have permanent hearing loss or mild brain injury.

The developments have frightened Havana’s tight-knit diplomatic community.

At least one other nation, France, has tested embassy staff for potential sonic-induced injuries.

However, several US officials say there are real reasons to question whether Cuba perpetrated a clandestine campaign of aggression. The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and requested anonymity.

When the US has accused Cuba of misbehavior, such as harassing diplomats or cracking down on local dissidents, Havana has often accused Washington of making it up. This time, although Castro denied involvement, his government did not dispute that something troubling might have gone down.

Investigators considered whether a rogue faction of Cuba’s security forces had acted, possibly in combination with another country like Russia or North Korea.

Nevertheless, anger is rising in Washington.

On Friday, five Republican senators wrote to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urging him to kick all Cuban diplomats out of the US and close its re-established embassy in Havana.

For decades, Cuba and the US harassed each other’s diplomats. The Cubans might break into homes to rearrange furniture or leave feces unflushed in a toilet. The Americans might conduct obvious break-ins and traffic stops, puncture tires or break headlights.

However, those pranks were primarily to pester, not to harm.

What US diplomats started reporting in November last year was altogether different.

Diplomats and their families were getting sick. Some described bizarre, unexplained sounds, including grinding and high-pitched ringing. They even recounted how they could walk in and out of what seemed like powerful beams of sound that hit only certain rooms or even only parts of rooms.

At the time, Washington and Havana were in cooperation mode, working feverishly to lock in progress on everything from Internet access to immigration rules before former US president Barack Obama’s term ended.