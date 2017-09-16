Cambodia ousts Peace Corps

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday called on the US to withdraw Peace Corps volunteers in an escalating row over accusations that US agents conspired with an opposition leader to plot treason.

Hun Sen was responding after the US embassy in Phnom Penh issued a travel warning that urged citizens to show caution amid “anti-American rhetoric by officials.”

“Are you scaring Cambodians?” Hun Sen said of the US in an address to garment workers at factories which export much of their production to the US. “Are you prepared to invade Cambodia and that’s why you told Americans to be careful? It’s good if you pull out the Peace Corps.”

The US embassy declined to comment. It has previously dismissed the accusations of collusion with opposition leader Kem Sokha and called for his release.

The embassy yesterday swore in 71 new volunteers from the Peace Corps, which sends Americans abroad to help with local projects with the stated goal of promoting mutual understanding.

Hun Sen said that he had ordered an investigation into whether any Americans were involved with Kem Sokha.

Opponents of Hun Sen accuse him of arresting Cambodia National Rescue Party leader Kem Sokha and cracking down on independent media and other critics ahead of a general election next year.

The evidence presented against Kem Sokha is a video recorded in 2013 in which he discusses a strategy to win power with the help of unspecified Americans.

Hun Sen, a close ally of China, has taken a series of measures against US interests this year from ending joint military exercises to expelling a naval aid unit to forcing a US-funded pro-democracy group to leave.

According to the US embassy, more than 500 Peace Corps volunteers have served and worked in Cambodia since 2006, providing English teaching and teacher training as well as community health education.

Also yesterday, Hun Sen halted cooperation with a US project to recover the remains of US soldiers killed during the Vietnam War.

He said the suspension was retaliation for the US’ announcement last week that it would stop issuing visas to senior Cambodian foreign ministry officials and their families.

“You do to me, I also do to you,” he said.

Additional reporting by AFP