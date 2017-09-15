Agencies

CHINA

Oldest captive panda dies

The world’s oldest captive giant panda, Basi (巴斯), has died at age 37 — more than 100 years in human years — her handlers said yesterday as they gave her an emotional send-off befitting a celebrity. She was something of a beloved star Straits Giant Panda Research and Exchange Center in Fuzhou, where she had lived since being rescued after she fell into a river in southwestern China at the age of five. She was the model for PanPan, the mascot for the first Asian Games in 1990 and was loaned to the San Diego Zoo in California for six months in 1987.

THAILAND

Rebel ambush kills soldier

One soldier died and 20 other people were wounded yesterday, including two civilians, as suspected rebels ambushed an army patrol in the Yaha district of Yala Province, officials said. The attack began early yesterday when a roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying the army rangers in a remote village. A second explosive was detonated half an hour later as bomb squad experts arrived to clear the scene, followed by a shoot-out in which suspected militants peppered the security forces with fire.

FINLAND

Abducted aid worker freed

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs said a citizen working for the Swedish humanitarian organization Operation Mercy who was kidnapped in Afghanistan has been released and is safe. The woman has not been identified and the ministry said the family asks for privacy. The woman was abducted on May 20 during an attack on an international guest house in Kabul that left a German colleague dead along with an Afghan guard.

AUSTRALIA

Hanson wants veil ban

Senator Pauline Hanson, leader of the One Nation party, yesterday urged lawmakers to ban full-face Muslim coverings in public places. She has introduced a bill to make wearing full-face coverings an offense punishable by an A$4,200 (US$3,400) fine. Three senators, including Hanson, argued over her bill before a majority of senators shut down debate until a later date.

INDIA

Boat capsizes, 19 die

A boat crowded with construction workers capsized in the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh early yesterday and at least 19 people have drowned, officials said. At least 10 people swam to safety while about 31 passengers are missing, police officer Ram Kumar said. More than 60 people were on the boat when it capsized near the town of Baghpat. The boat had a capacity for only 35 passengers, district magistrate Bhawani Singh said.

CAMBODIA

US stops visas for officials

The US embassy in Phnom Penh on Wednesday stopped issuing visas to senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials and their families. It said the suspension was implemented under US immigration law in response to Cambodia’s refusal to accept back its nationals whom the US wants to repatriate, adding that the action had been initiated by the US Department of Homeland Security. Under a 2002 agreement with the US, the government had accepted the repatriation of about 500 returnees per year, but it recently stopped.

MEXICO

Students hijack fuel tanker

Radical students in Guerrero State on Wednesday hijacked a fuel tanker truck and two buses, and later kidnapped four police officers to demand the release of about 10 students arrested over the vehicle thefts. Guerrero security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement that the students took the tanker truck with almost 30,000 liters of gasoline back to their campus and hijacked several delivery trucks carrying food. Police blocked their path and forced them to abandon two hijacked passenger buses, arresting 10 students. Other students later kidnapped four police officers to demand the release of those arrested. The arrested students were let go in exchange for the release of the four kidnapped officers, Alvarez said.