Agencies

NIGERIA

UN says millions need food

The number of people who need food aid in northeastern Nigeria rose by 11 percent to 5.2 million in June from three months earlier, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said. “The ongoing lean season is contributing to a deterioration in food insecurity in northeastern Nigeria, in the three most affected states,” a report by the agency said. The three worst-affected regions include Borno, where the Boko Haram militia group has waged a violent campaign since 2009 to impose its version of Islamic law. The others are Adamawa and Yobe. The militants have used ambushes and bombed the northeast regions of the nation, killing tens of thousands of people.

UNITED KINGDOM

Drones destroy drawing

Military drones destroy a child’s picture in graffiti artist Banksy’s latest work, the highlight of an anti-war art show in London which protests against one of the world’s biggest arms fairs this week. Civilian Drone Strike depicts three drones flying above a framed picture of a line drawing of a house which has been blown up. A crudely drawn little girl and her family pet look on in horror. “Banksy is apparently offering a critique of the military industrial complex by deliberately destroying a rather nice child’s drawing” Art the Arms Fair organizer Sam Walton said. The work is to be auctioned tomorrow, with Banksy having set a reserve price of ￡10 (US$13.28) on the picture. The auction is in support of the Campaign Against Arms Trade group and human rights charity Reprieve. The east London art show has been organized in response to this year’s Defence and Security Equipment International, an annual military fair which is being held nearby.

ITALY

Boy killed in volcanic field

Three family members visiting a steamy volcanic field near Naples died on Tuesday after an 11-year-old boy entered an off-limits area and his parents followed to try to rescue him, police said. The boy apparently slipped after he breached a fence surrounding the prohibited area at the Solfatara crater in Pozzuoli, police said. A seven-year-old boy who was a member of the same family was nearby, but remained outside the fenced-off area. It was not immediately clear if the 11-year-old and his parents were overcome by gases or were killed as the result of an explosion of super-heated mud. Heavy rains in recent days might have played a role by creating more openings in the volcanic field’s surface. The crater is located in the Phlegraean Fields, a sprawling constellation of ancient volcanic craters frequented by Italian schoolchildren and tourists from around the world. The fields are scorching hot only centimeters below the surface. Signs around the crater in multiple languages warn of the danger of burning from high soil temperatures and steam.

UNITED KINGDOM

Floral tribute ridiculed

A floral tribute to Princess Diana produced as part of a traditional festival for dressing wells in Chesterfield has been described as “horrendous” and “an insult” to the late royal. The flower arrangement, decorating a well in Chesterfield’s market place to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, was mocked online after the Derbyshire town’s council published photographs on Facebook “I saw it and thought what an insult to Dianna [sic] ... luckily she had a sense of humor and would probably be laughing,” Gayla Tuckley said. “Seriously ... I hope this was done by a local primary school?” Stephen Jones posted.