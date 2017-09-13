Agencies

HONG KONG

Bannon talk closed to media

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon yesterday spoke at a Hong Kong conference, but reporters were barred from listening to the media man. Reporters were not allowed to attend the almost hour-long session at the CLSA investor forum, an e-mail from firm spokeswoman Simone Wheeler said. Wheeler had said on Monday that media would be allowed to monitor Bannon’s comments via a live feed, with a subsequent moderated question-and-answer session off-limits to the media. Those plans “could change,” she said at the time.

YEMEN

Airstrikes kill children: group

An international rights group says the Saudi-led coalition waging an air campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the north are killing children in what amounts to war crimes. Human Rights Watch released a study yesterday documenting the deaths of 26 children killed in five airstrikes since June. The group said that despite promises by the coalition to abide by international law, the airstrikes have failed to do that and urged the UN to again place the coalition on its “list of shame.” The group also called for an international investigation into possible war crimes. The UN’s annual report showed that 785 children were killed and more than 1,000 others wounded in Yemen in 2015, with 60 percent of the casualties caused by coalition airstrikes.

TURKEY

Warrants issued for ex-agents

Authorities have issued detention warrants for 63 people, mostly former intelligence agency workers, for alleged ties to the US-based Muslim cleric accused of masterminding last year’s failed coup attempt, the state-run Anadolu Agency news agency said. Warrants were issued yesterday for 45 former employees of the National Intelligence Agency, MIT and 18 others suspected of being operatives of the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, Anadolu said. Anadolu said that nine of the suspects have been detained in Ankara.

DENMARK

Airport cleared over odd bag

Police early yesterday evacuated and blocked off a terminal at Copenhagen Airport as they investigated a suspicious piece of luggage, police and airport officials said. “Terminal 2 is closed until further notice — police are investigating odd size luggage,” the airport wrote on Twitter. Airport spokesman Morten Bro said “there has been an incident,” without elaborating. Police meanwhile tweeted: “Police working at Copenhagen Airport and terminal 2 is blocked off, which can lead to traffic problems.” The Terminal was reopened two hours later. Neither police nor airport officials provided further information.

BELGIUM

Mayor murdered in cemetery

Media yesterday said a teenager is suspected of killing a city mayor in a cemetery overnight by slashing his throat. State broadcaster RTBF, citing the crown prosecutor’s office, said that Alfred Gadenne, the mayor of Mouscron in western Belgium, was found dead in the cemetery near his home. It said the suspect, an 18-year-old man, apparently acted for personal reasons, without providing further details. RTBF said that Gadenne, 71, was a popular mayor who personally opened and closed the graveyard each morning and night. Prime Minister Charles Michel said in a tweet that he had learned with “dread of the brutal death of Alfred Gadenne. All my thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

UNITED STATES

