N Korea warns US of ‘greatest pain’ if sanctions pass

North Korea warned of retaliation if the UN Security Council approves a US proposal for harsher sanctions after Pyongyang conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s regime “is closely following the moves of the US with vigilance,” its state-run Korean Central News Agency said yesterday, citing a statement by the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In case the US eventually does rig up the illegal and unlawful ‘resolution’ on harsher sanctions, the DPRK shall make absolutely sure that the US pays a due price,” it said, using its formal country name.

“The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the US the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history,” KCNA reported.

The warning came as the US yesterday called for a vote on a draft resolution to tighten sanctions on North Korea, which has repeatedly tested bombs and missiles as it seeks the ability to target the US with a nuclear weapon.

Kim threw a banquet over the weekend to reward the scientists and engineers behind the Sept. 3 test, which North Korea said was a hydrogen bomb.

In response, the US, South Korea and Japan want the Security Council to implement stronger measures against North Korea, including bans on oil imports, exports of textiles and employment of its guest workers by other countries. They also want to freeze Kim’s assets.

The US is willing to risk a veto of its proposal rather than see it watered down, according to a Security Council diplomat who asked not to be identified while negotiations were ongoing.

