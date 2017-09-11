Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

March held against Brexit

Thousands on Saturday marched to the Houses of Parliament in central London to protest Britain’s plan to withdraw from the EU. Organizers of the “People’s March for Europe” said the goal was to “unite, rethink and reject” the Conservative government’s plan to implement Brexit by 2019. Liberal Democrats legislator Ed Davey told the crowd he was “embarrassed” by Britain’s negotiating stance. “I’ve gone from anger to distress, from fury to despair — but since the Brexit negotiations begun there’s a third emotion I’ve been feeling: Embarrassment. Embarrassment at our country’s leaders. Embarrassment for Great Britain,” he said. Other speakers demanded that Britons be given a chance to vote on the Brexit decisions once negotiations are concluded.

GERMANY

Merkel attacks protesters

Chancellor Angela Merkel called anti-immigration demonstrators “rowdies” driven by intolerance, her strongest reaction yet to protests that have disrupted many of her election rallies this summer. Just over two weeks before the German parliamentary elections, Merkel addressed her increasingly aggressive enemies from the Alternative for Germany party and the far-right National Democratic Party head-on. A day earlier, protesters shouting “get out of here” threw tomatoes at the official car taking her to a rally on the Baltic seacoast.

UNITED STATES

Band arrested in kidnapping

The four members of well-known Polish death metal band Decapitated have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after a concert last month in Washington State, authorities said. The band was arrested early on Saturday in Santa Ana, California, on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after their Aug. 31 concert in Spokane, Washington, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Corporal Teresa Fuller said in a statement. The woman told police about the alleged kidnapping by the band members just before 2 am on Sept. 1, Fuller said.

UNITED STATES

Police injuries self-inflicted

Californian authorities said bullet wounds suffered by two police officers responding to a report of a man with a knife were the result of gunfire between the officers. Both officers have been released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries sustained during the confrontation in Huntington Beach, California, on Thursday. The suspect, who was also shot, remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said a preliminary investigation had found the officers were injured by friendly fire.

ITALY

Carabinieri accused of rape

Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police corps has suspended on a precautionary basis two policemen who allegedly raped two US students in Florence while on duty. The Carabinieri provincial office’s command in Florence said the two were notified of the measure on Saturday. It stressed that the suspension reflects alleged conduct while on duty and is separate from Florence prosecutors’ criminal investigation of the alleged rapes. The women told authorities that the officers, in uniform, drove them home from a disco early on Thursday morning because they could not find a taxi, then raped them inside their apartment building. Investigators are awaiting DNA test results to see if they confirm the accusations.