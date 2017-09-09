Agencies

MEXICO

N Korean diplomat ousted

The government on Thursday said it had declared North Korean Ambassador to Mexico Kim Hyong-gil persona non grata in protest of the country’s nuclear tests, an unusually firm step that moved it closely into line with Washington. In a statement, the government said it had given Kim 72 hours to leave Mexico to express its “absolute rejection” of North Korea’s recent nuclear activity, describing it as a grave threat to the region and the world. “North Korea’s nuclear activity is a serious risk for international peace and security and represents a growing threat to nations in the region, including fundamental allies of Mexico like Japan and South Korea,” the government said. However, an official at the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said that President Enrique Pena Nieto’s government was not breaking diplomatic ties with North Korea.

MEXICO

Police kill gang member

Prosecutors in Jalisco State on Thursday said that detectives killed a member of a local drug gang who allegedly burned his victims or tossed their bodies into a well. State prosecutor Eduardo Almaguer did not identify the dead suspect, who allegedly refused orders to surrender when he was surrounded on a highway late on Wednesday. Almaguer said only that the man was known by his nicknames: “Tun Tun,” “Barbas” (“the Beard”) or “El Viejon” (“the Old Man”). Almaguer said that two burned bodies had been found at a rural encampment where the suspect hung out and that there was evidence he had killed at least 30 people and tossed some bodies into a well near an old mine. Separately on Thursday, officials in Tamaulipas State said soldiers killed six suspected kidnappers during a shoot-out near the US border. Authorities said the troops were patrolling a neighborhood near the border crossing that leads to McAllen, Texas, when they came under fire from assailants inside a property. The soldiers returned fire, entered the property and found two kidnap victims, as well as a bulletproof vehicle and seven rifles, officials said.

UNITED STATES

City laments turkey issue

A small Oregon city is asking the state for advice on how to handle a flock of wild turkeys that are ruining gardens and leaving droppings just about everywhere. Officials in Pilot Rock, a city of 1,500 people about 370km east of Portland, said there are dozens of turkeys roaming the area, the East Oregonian reported. City Councilor Bob Deno said he has 15 birds frequenting a tree on his property. Resident Mary Ann Low on Tuesday told a city council meeting that she once counted 68 turkeys in her mother’s yard. City officials considered several options, including a spay-and-neuter program, but they decided to ask the state for advice. Greg Rimbach, a wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, had six recommendations, ranging from a ban on feeding the birds to killing them and donating the meat to a food bank.

GERMANY

Pensioner survives crash

A pensioner on Wednesday had a lucky escape after losing control of his car and repeatedly crashing into a gas station, causing nearly 50,000 euros (US$60,271) of damage. Police said the 77-year-old driver, who smashed into the station’s shop four times and hit a van before coming to a stop by two refrigerators in the store, probably confused the accelerator with the brake pedal and the forward and reverse gear. The driver was taken to a hospital with light injuries after the incident in Wendlingen, 30km southeast of Stuttgart, local media reported.