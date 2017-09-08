Bogota to vote on women-only bus seats

Thomson Reuters Foundation, BOGOTA

Women-only seats could be introduced on Bogota buses if city councilors this week vote for a law designed to tackle widespreadsexual harassment of women on public transport.

The bill’s sponsor, conservative Bogota City Councilor Marco Fidel Ramirez, said seats should be reserved for women during the morning and evening rush hours on the TransMilenio bus system.

“It basically aims to reduce sexual harassment in the [bus] system and provide the security that women in Bogota need,” Ramirez said. “The more women seated ... the more women protected.”

Ramirez cited a 2014 Thomson Reuters Foundation poll that found that Bogota had the most dangerous public transport for women out of 16 of the world’s largest capitals and New York.

He also cited a survey by the mayor’s women’s rights office that found 64 percent of 17,399 women polled said they had experienced some kind of sexual harassment on public transport, including groping.

Every day, at least 800,000 women use the TransMilenio bus system. The city of 9.6 million people has no trains.

Ramirez said elected councilors are scheduled to vote on the bill today and he was confident it would pass, after councilors overwhelming backed the measure during a first round of voting.

The initiative has attracted controversy, with some critics saying it does little to change how men behave toward women in a nation known for its macho culture.

Councilor Lucia Bastidas, who voted against the bill, called it “segregationist.”

Other critics, including the mayor’s transport department, have said it will be impossible to ensure the women-only seat rule is adhered to during rush hour, when buses are overcrowded.

Carlos Gonzalez, 20, said the initiative is “discriminatory against men.”

“I consider myself to be a gentleman and I usually give up my seat for a woman, but I don’t think I should be obliged and told to do so,” Gonzalez said.

In recent decades similar measures, like women-only train carriages and women-only taxis, have been introduced in other cities, including Tokyo, Jakarta, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City and New Delhi.

Women’s rights groups last month criticized a UK shadow minister for saying women-only carriages in trains should be considered, saying this “normalized attacks” rather than addressing the real problem.