Margot Duhalde, 96, still dreams of wartime flights

AFP, SANTIAGO

Margot Duhalde lies awake scared when she remembers what she was doing more than 70 years ago: Flying fighter planes over England without radar in World War II — and sometimes crashing.

A country girl from southern Chile, of French Basque ancestry, she became her country’s first female pilot — and the only woman aviator to join the Free French Forces of General Charles de Gaulle’s government in exile.

Now 96 and living in a military retirement home in Santiago, it frightens her to recall the dangers she faced while playing her part in Europe’s fight against the Nazis.

However, as a young woman, she did not hesitate.

“Ever since I can remember, I wanted to fly,” she told reporters. “According to my mother, I started saying ‘plane’ before I could say ‘mummy.’”

Duhalde convinced her parents to let her leave her country home in Rio Bueno when she was 16 year old and go to Santiago to train as a pilot.

She lied about her age and enrolled in the Santiago flying school with the support of veteran French pilot Cesar Copetta.

In 1940, she answered the call of de Gaulle to join the French forces as a volunteer.

At the age of 20, she was recruited as a pilot by the Free France consulate in Santiago. She headed to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and from there by ship to brave the war in Europe.

Apart from the English weather, she faced the barriers of language and sexism at a time when women pilots were rare.

“The men always said that women were never going to be able to fly airplanes,” she said. “But they had to swallow their pride, because really we flew just as well as they did.”

In spite of it all, she ended up being incorporated into the British Royal Air Force (RAF) as it fended off the Nazi threat.

At first, Duhalde was made to look after the sick and aid the mechanics.

However, she was eventually recruited into the RAF Air Transport Auxiliary to help with the war effort.

Her mission: Flying Supermarine Spitfires and other aircraft from one British airfield to another to prevent them from being destroyed on the ground by the enemy.

“Our mission was to clear the factories as soon as possible, so the Germans wouldn’t bomb them,” she said. “So in one day, we could fly five separate flights.”

Flying without radar, she dodged the giant air balloons that were hoisted by the British to disrupt the courses of German bombers.

With no time for hours of flight practice, she and her fellow “ferry pilots” learned to fly the different types of aircraft with a bit of theoretical training and by reading the manuals.

“I believe we ran a risk every day, because we were flying planes that we were not familiar with,” she said.

France’s Armed Forces Historical Review notes that Duhalde “piloted more than 1,500 British or US aircraft of every type: fighters, bombers, transports and training aircraft.”

During her wartime service, she had about 10 plane accidents that nearly killed her.

“Nowadays it makes me afraid” to think of it, she said. “When I’m trying to sleep, I’ll think of one of the accidents I had and get scared.”

Duhalde was not the only woman pilot to fly during the war, but in her home country she is a legend.

Her exploits won her the French Legion d’Honneur and decorations in Britain and Chile.

On returning home, she became the first woman air traffic controller in Chile and worked as an airline pilot.