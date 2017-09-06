Agencies

CHINA

Xi slams climate inaction

President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday said that the world economy faces growing risks and uncertainties from countries turning inward on trade and resisting combating climate change, delivering an implicit rebuke to his US counterpart, Donald Trump. Xi did not refer to the US by name, although Trump has said trade pacts are a threat to US jobs and decided to pull the US out of the Paris agreement on climate change. “Multilateral trade negotiations are having a difficult time. The implementation of the Paris agreement on climate change is encountering resistance,” Xi said during a summit of BRICS nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. .

KENYA

Odinga sets poll conditions

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday set several conditions for taking part in a presidential vote rerun on Oct. 17 after the Supreme Court annulled last month’s poll won by President Uhuru Kenyatta. His conditions include the sacking of several election commission officials, a review of the electronic transmission of results and for all eight presidential candidates who took part in the Aug. 8 poll to be allowed to run in the upcoming election.

CHILE

Island sets marine zone

Easter Island’s Rapanui people have voted to create a vast marine protection zone. Along with a marine park that already exists, the new area will cover 720,000km2 around the island. The waters around the island are a spawning ground for tuna, shark, marlin and swordfish. They also host shallow-water coral reefs that are home to unique marine species. The seas around the island are under threat from overfishing, rising tourism and the introduction of invasive species, as well as increasing acidity in the ocean water and climate change. Chilean Environmental Minister Marcelo Mena told an environmental conference in La Serena that the vote by the Rapanui people means the nation would have the largest marine protection zone in Latin America.

JAPAN

Flight halted by bird strike

A Japan Airlines (JAL) plane bound for New York yesterday returned safely to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport after the pilot reported a bird strike to an engine during takeoff. TV footage showed a red flame flickering from the left engine as the plane ascended from the runway. JAL said the Boeing 777 carrying 233 passengers and 15 crewmembers requested an emergency landing minutes after takeoff from Haneda. The plane returned to the airport about an hour after takeoff and no injuries were reported. JAL said it will inspect the engine.

AUSTRALIA

Breast ‘enhancer’ charged

A Chinese national yesterday was charged with manslaughter over an alleged botched attempt at breast augmentation surgery at a Sydney beauty clinic that led to the death of the salon’s manager. Jean Huang, 35, was rushed to hospital last week after she went into cardiac arrest during a breast implant procedure. Attempts to revive her failed and she died a few days later. Prosecutors allege Jie Shao, 33, administered an incorrect dose of anesthetic while performing the surgery. She reportedly had no medical qualifications in Australia and was visiting on a tourist visa. Court documents listed the drugs involved as pain relievers tramadol and lidocaine, and restricted substance hyaluronic acid, which is often used in cosmetic surgery. Shao was refused bail and is due back in court next month.