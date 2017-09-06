Guatemala’s top court paves way for probe of president

Reuters, GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemala’s top court on Monday opened the way for an investigation of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales for alleged illegal campaign finances, but Congress will have the final say on removing his presidential immunity and could yet block the probe.

The attorney general and a UN-backed anti-graft body last month said that they were seeking to investigate Morales over the campaign financing. Two days later Morales declared the head of the UN body “persona non grata.”

Prosecutors will need to win a two-thirds majority in Congress for Morales to be formally investigated and charged.

Prosecutors may have a tough time winning enough support in Congress to strip Morales of his immunity since all the major parties are being investigated.

Morales said in a statement that he has always respected the rule of law and the separation of powers between different branches of government. He has denied wrongdoing in the campaign finance scandal that has tarred all the top parties.

Late last month, Guatemala’s attorney general and the UN-backed International Commission against Impunity (CICIG) said they would investigate parties on suspicion of illegal campaign financing during the 2015 presidential campaign.

CICIG head Ivan Velasquez has said there is evidence that Morales broke the law when he was head of the conservative National Convergence Front.

Morales struck back on Aug. 27, ordering Velasquez out of the country in a move that provoked international outrage.

The nation’s constitutional court ruled against the president, finding he did not have the authority to expel the CICIG head.

The next move by lawmakers will be to vote on constituting a special committee that will decide if stripping Morales’ immunity gets a floor vote.