Agencies

UNITED STATES

Thousands flee wildfires

Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the West during a weekend of record heat. The fires on Sunday caused evacuations in Glacier National Park in Montana; compelled crews to rescue about 140 hikers who had spent the night in the woods after fire broke out along the popular Columbia River Gorge Trail in Oregon; and led firefighters to step up efforts to protect a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia encroached by flames near Yosemite National Park in California. Fires burning up and down the Sierra Nevada and further to the northwest cast an eerie yellow and gray haze over much of California. Much of the state was under alerts because of poor air quality. Washington Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency across all counties as three major fires closed recreation areas and prompted evacuations.

FRANCE

Man charged with kidnap

Authorities in the city of Grenoble have handed preliminary kidnapping charges to a 34-year-old man following the disappearance of nine-year-old Maelys De Araujo, who went missing on Aug. 27 from a wedding celebration. The prosecutor’s office late on Sunday said that the man attended the same wedding last month. The man was last week detained for questioning alongside another suspect, but was released without charges. The office said the man denied any wrongdoing, but his explanation “did not convince investigation judges,” who charged him with “kidnapping, illegal confinement or arbitrary detention of a minor of less than 15 years.”

BRAZIL

Bus factory on fire

A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at the nation’s biggest bus factory and firefighters were working to bring the flames under control, owner Marcopolo SA said. Fire services instructed residents living next to the factory in Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande, to stay away from the area because of the risk of explosions, the firm said in a statement. The local fire chief’s office said there were no injuries as the production line was closed on Sunday.

ISRAEL

Ex-Netanyahu aide arrested

Police on Sunday said that they arrested six people, including David Sharan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief of staff, and former navy commander Eliezer Marom, as part of an investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the US$2 billion purchase of submarines from German maker Thyssenkrupp. Sharan was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes, fraud, breach of trust and conspiracy. A court extended Sharan’s detention by five days. Three other suspects’ remands were extended as well.

UNITED STATES

Victim’s ashes in storage

Forty years after Lena Booth White Hat was slain in South Dakota, relatives in her native England now know what became of her remains. Her ashes are in a small box inside a storage drawer at a Rapid City funeral home, along with the unclaimed ashes of about 15 others, the Rapid City Journal reported. Booth, born in 1940, married Theodore White Hat, who was serving at a US Air Force base in England, in 1972. She was killed in South Dakota in 1977 by John Thomas Martin, who is still serving a life term for the murder. Theodore White Hat, who died in 1979, had authorized the cremation, but never took possession of the ashes. The funeral home owner is encouraging donations to cover the US$1,500 air freight cost to send her ashes to her relatives in England.