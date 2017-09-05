Steely Dan’s Walter Becker dies at 67

AP, LOS ANGELES

A rock and roll fan with a penchant for harmony and obtuse references, Walter Becker, the guitarist, bassist and cofounder of the 1970s rock group Steely Dan, which sold more than 40 million albums and produced such hit singles as Reelin’ In the Years, Rikki Don’t Lose That Number and Deacon Blues died on Sunday. He was 67.

His official Web site announced his death on Sunday with no further details.

Donald Fagen said in a statement on Sunday that his Steely Dan bandmate was not only “an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter,” but also “smart as a whip,” “hysterically funny” and “cynical about human nature, including his own.”

“I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band,” Fagen wrote.

Although Steely Dan had been touring recently, Becker had missed performances earlier in the summer in Los Angeles and New York. Fagen later told Billboard that Becker was recovering from a procedure. Fagen said at the time he hoped that Becker would be fine soon.

Musicians were quick to mourn Becker on social media Sunday.

Mark Ronson tweeted that Becker was “one half of the team I aspire to every time I sit down at a piano.”

A Queens native who started out playing the saxophone and eventually picked up the guitar, Becker met Fagen as a student at Bard College in 1967.

“We started writing nutty little tunes on an upright piano in a small sitting room in the lobby of Ward Manor, a mouldering old mansion on the Hudson River that the college used as a dorm,” Fagen recalled in his statement.

They played with the 1960s pop group Jay and the Americans, and penned the song I Mean to Shine, performed by Barbra Streisand in 1971 before moving to California and founding the band, which they named after a sex toy in William Burroughs’ 1959 novel Naked Lunch.

Their first album as Steely Dan, Can’t Buy Me a Thrill was released in 1972, and featured both Do It Again and Reelin’ In the Years. A lukewarm Rolling Stone review from the time said it contained “three top-level cuts and scattered moments of inspiration.”

The band continued producing albums throughout the 1970s, boasting songs penned by Fagen and Becker and music provided by some of the best session musicians in the business.

“It wouldn’t bother me at all,” Becker said in an interview, “not to play on my own album.”

In their music, Steely Dan offered an idiosyncratic combination of rock and jazz, backed with subversive and literary lyrics that neither expected many fans to understand — and which they themselves sometimes claimed not to understand.

They scored a big hit with Rikki Don’t Lose That Number in 1974 before hitting a high point in 1977 with the album Aja.

The duo broke up in 1981 and reunited after a nearly 20-year hiatus. They released two albums: Two Against Nature, which won four Grammys, including album of the year in 2001, and Everything Must Go.