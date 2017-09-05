Syrian army, allies seek to end IS siege of Deir al-Zor

Reuters, BEIRUT

Syria’s army and its allies raced towards their enclave in the Euphrates city of Deir al-Zor after a rapid advance on Sunday, seeking to relieve it after years of Islamic State (IS) siege as the group’s defenses suddenly collapsed.

Deir al-Zor Governor Mohammed Ibrahim Samra said in a telephone interview that he expected the army to arrive at the city within hours and that some people there had taken to the streets to demonstrate their happiness.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has focused this year on the campaign in Syria’s desert, striking eastwards in a multi-pronged assault to restore Deir al-Zor, where Islamic State has held half the city and all the land around since 2014.

Sunday’s advance brought the army and its allies to about 10km from the city, said the military media unit run by the army’s ally, Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the army had advanced even farther, reaching the border of the besieged garrison’s army camp on the western edge of Deir al-Zor.

Intense fighting is taking place as the army attempts to break through Islamic State lines to join up with the besieged garrison, the Observatory reported.

The UN says there are about 93,000 people in the government-controlled enclave, which includes much of the city, the Brigade 137 military camp and the airport.

For years, Deir al-Zor has been supplied only by air, and the UN said last month it had carried out about 300 high-altitude air drops of food over the past year alone.

Syrian state television reported that Islamic State was in a state of collapse in the face of the army’s progress.

A Syrian military source on Saturday said the army had also advanced eastwards from Sukhna, on the main road between Damascus and Deir al-Zor, along a parallel route of attack.