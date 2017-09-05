Indonesian and Burmese officials meet

Reuters, JAKARTA and COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi yesterday met Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi to discuss delivering humanitarian aid to members of Myanmar’s Rohingya minority, as Indonesian protesters urged their government to take a tougher line.

Dozens of Indonesians yesterday protested outside the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta, calling for a cut in diplomatic ties with Myanmar over violence against its Rohingya Muslim minority.

Aid agencies estimate that about 90,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh since violence erupted in the north of Rakhine state last week.

“We will discuss in detail Indonesia’s proposal on how Indonesia can give humanitarian aid to Rakhine state,” Retno said in a video statement from Yangon ahead of her meeting with the Burmese leadership in Naypyidaw.

She is also scheduled to travel to Bangladesh to urge authorities there to protect fleeing Rohingya refugees.

The Indonesian government has been actively involved in providing aid for Myanmar to develop Rakhine state and protect the rights of the Rohingya, alongside the majority Buddhist community.

In a sign of mounting public anger in Jakarta, a gasoline bomb was thrown at the embassy on Sunday, causing a small fire.

Ifah Rohma, an activist from a Jakarta-based organization called Muslim Friends of Rohingya, said many Indonesians as fellow Muslims were concerned about the fate of Rohingya.

“Indonesia should not be engaging in soft diplomacy,” Rohma said outside the embassy, which was surrounded by heavy security and barbed wire. “Now is the time to cut ties, recall our ambassador and expel their ambassador.”

“The world remains silent in the face of the massacre of Rohingya Muslims,” said Farida, an organizer of yesterday’s protest.

“We demand the government puts pressure on the Buddhist government of Myanmar. We demand mobilization of our military to rescue the Rohingya,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said on Twitter she is waiting for fellow Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to condemn the “tragic and shameful treatment” of the Rohingya.

The latest bloodshed in Rakhine state was triggered by an attack on Aug. 25 on dozens of police posts and an army base by Rohingya insurgents. The ensuing clashes and a military counter-offensive have killed at least 400 people.

The number of those crossing the border into Bangladesh has surpassed the number who escaped after a series of much smaller insurgent attacks in October last year that set off a military operation beset by accusations of serious human rights abuses.

The newest estimate, based on calculations by UN workers in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox’s Bazar, takes to nearly 150,000 the total number of Rohingya who have sought refuge in Bangladesh since October.

Among new arrivals, about 16,000 are school-age children and more than 5,000 are under the age of five who need vaccine coverage, aid workers said over the weekend. The number of unaccompanied children was high and many were “traumatized and hungry,” they said.

Md Ali Hossen, deputy commissioner for the Cox’s Bazar district, told Reuters that some new arrivals were setting up new camps and the government was not stopping them or taking the camps down on humanitarian grounds.