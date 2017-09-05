Hong Kong scraps 24-hour BBC world radio channel

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hong Kong’s public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) yesterday dropped a 24-hour BBC World Service channel from its airwaves, replacing it with state radio from China in what critics say is a sign of encroaching Chinese control.

Tensions between Hong Kong and Chinese Communist Party leaders have grown, particularly over the Occupy Central with Love and Peace campaign in 2014 when tens of thousands of protesters blocked roads for 79 days, demanding full democracy.

An online petition, titled “RTHK: Give us back our BBC World Service,” had been signed by nearly 1,000 people in a bid to keep the British broadcaster’s round-the-clock programming.

The petition says that the switch would make Hong Kong “feel more parochial and inward-looking.”

However, RTHK, the territory’s main public broadcaster, went ahead with scrapping the exclusive BBC channel at midnight on Sunday.

Instead, China National Radio — a state-run outlet carrying no sensitive or critical reporting on China — is to be broadcast on its own RTHK channel.

The broadcasts are mostly in Mandarin, rather than Cantonese.

RTHK spokeswoman Amen Ng (伍曼儀) told reporters that there were no political considerations in the decision, adding that the Chinese broadcaster would enhance cultural exchanges.

She said there would still be BBC World Service broadcasts, although only overnight from 11pm to 7am and occasionally on weekends.

Other RTHK staff said the move had been forced through without broader consultation.

“Nobody knew anything about it. We were told in a meeting just before it was announced,” said a senior RTHK editorial employee who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

“People see it as a negative thing. The BBC is generally regarded as independent and [Chinese] state media is not,” he said.

Some listeners said the move could hurt RTHK’s trusted place in the public eye with its self-professed mission for editorial independence, not unlike the BBC after which it was modeled.

“I’m quite disappointed. It’s a shame, but I don’t know what we can do, seriously,” IT consultant Dorothy Tang said.

Others said the move was in line with a gradual “mainlandization” of Hong Kong that has seen Beijing’s creeping influence in many sectors, including local government, law enforcement, politics, education, the judiciary and the media.

RTHK program staff union head Gladys Chiu (趙善恩) said there had been several incidents that had challenged RTHK’s editorial independence, including staff being heckled by pro-Beijing voices on radio talk shows and at public forums.

“Sometimes the pressure is very direct,” Chiu said.