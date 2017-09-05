Children seen fighting in Marawi

Reuters, MARAWI CITY, Philippines

Philippine troops fighting rebels linked with the Islamic State (IS) group have encountered armed resistance from women and children, the military said yesterday, as troops make a final push to end a conflict that has raged for more than 100 days.

Ground forces were braced for higher casualties amid fierce fighting in Marawi on the island of Mindanao, where the field of battle has shrunk to a small area in a commercial heart infested with snipers and littered with booby traps.

“We are now in the final phase of our operations and we are expecting more intense and bloody fighting. We may suffer heavier casualties as the enemy becomes more desperate,” Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, who heads the military in Western Mindanao, told reporters.

He said the number of fighters was diminishing and a small number of women and children, most likely family members of the rebels, were now engaged in combat.

“Our troops in the field are seeing women and children shooting at our troops, so that’s why it seems they are not running out of fighters,” he said.

More than 800 people have been killed in the battle, most of them insurgents, since May 23 when the militants occupied large parts of the predominantly Muslim town.

The battle is the biggest security challenge in years for the mostly Catholic nation, even though it has a long history of Muslim separatist rebellion in Mindanao, an island of 22 million people that has been placed under martial law until the end of the year.

The protracted clashes and resilience of the rebels has fanned fears that Philippine groups loyal to the IS, and with ties to Indonesian and Malaysian militants, have formed an alliance that is well-organized, funded and armed, and serious about carving out its own territory in Mindanao.

Citing information provided by four hostages who had escaped from the rebels, Galvez said there were about 56 Christian hostages — most of them women — and about 80 male residents who might have been forced to take up arms and fight the military.

The fighting was concentrated in a 0.25km2 area around a mosque. He said soldiers were taking control of an average of 35 buildings a day and at that rate, it could be three weeks before the city was under government control.

Fighting in Marawi was intense yesterday, with heavy gunfire and explosions ringing out across the picturesque, lakeside town, the heart of which has been devastated by near-daily government airstrikes.

Helicopters circled above to provide air cover for ground troops as fighting raged, with bursts of smoke rising above the skyline as bombs landed on rebel positions.

Intelligence showed that the rebels’ military commander, Abdullah Maute, might have been killed last month in an airstrike, Galvez said.

Chatter over the past two days on Facebook and Telegram, a messaging application used by IS and its sympathizers, had carried tributes to Abdullah, referring to him by one of his pseudonyms, he said.

“There is no 100 percent confirmation until we see his cadaver, but this is enough to presume he died already,” he said.

The military has contradictory statements about the status of the rebel leaders over the past few months.

Abdullah Maute and brother Omarkhayam are the Middle East-educated leaders of a militant clan known as the Maute group that has gained notoriety in the past two years due to its ability to engage the army for long periods.