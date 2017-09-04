Theresa May pressures lawmakers ahead of first full Brexit debate in parliament

Reuters, LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday warned lawmakers that Britain could be faced with a Brexit “cliff edge” if they fail to back her EU repeal bill, as reports suggest momentum is growing within the ruling Conservative party to unseat her.

On Thursday, lawmakers are to hold their first full parliamentary debate on legislation dubbed the Great Repeal Bill, which will sever the country’s ties with the EU.

May failed to win a clear mandate at a June 7 snap election and only has a slim majority in parliament thanks to an agreement with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party. She remains vulnerable if her pro-European lawmakers team up with other parties to vote down legislation or support amendments.

The Labour Party is planning to table several changes to the repeal bill designed to keep Britain in the single market and customs union during a Brexit transition period after 2019, according to the Times.

On Saturday, May’s deputy warned Conservative lawmakers from doing anything that would increase Labour’s chances of returning to power, while May said the bill was the best way to ensure Britain’s successful exit from the EU.

“The Repeal Bill... [is] the single most important step we can take to prevent a cliff-edge for people and businesses, because it transfers laws and provides legal continuity,” she said in comments provided by her office. “We... welcome the contributions of MPs from across the House, but for us to grasp the great prize ahead of us, that contribution must fit with our shared aim: To help Britain make a success of Brexit.”

However, in a move that would irk many Eurosceptics, May is preparing to pay a Brexit divorce bill of up to ￡50 billion (US$65 billion) to the EU, the Sunday Times reported, citing an unnamed source.

A spokeswoman at May’s office told reporters the report “is simply not true.”

Earlier this week, May tried to draw a line under leadership speculation by saying she wanted to continue as Britain’s leader beyond the next parliamentary election, not due until 2022, dismissing expectations she would quit as early as 2019.

However, the Sunday Times reported that her announcement prompted “two or three more” Conservative lawmakers to sign up to a letter calling on her to quit, bringing the total to about 25. At least 48 are needed to trigger a leadership contest.

A spokeswoman at May’s office declined to comment on the report.