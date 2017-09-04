Russia condemns closures as US ‘blunt act of hostility’

AFP, MOSCOW

Russia yesterday demanded that the US rethink its shuttering of Moscow’s diplomatic premises, insisting Washington bore sole responsibility for worsening ties after “a blunt act of hostility.”

“We consider what has happened as an openly hostile act and a gross violation of international law by Washington,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “We call on the American authorities to come to their senses and immediately return the Russian diplomatic properties or all blame for the continuing degradation in our relations lies on the US.”

Russia on Saturday was forced to vacate its consulate in San Francisco and two diplomatic buildings in New York and Washington, after the US ordered the move in the latest twist of a lengthy feud.

US federal agents inspected a Russian trade mission in Washington to confirm its closure, a step that drew a fierce diplomatic protest on Saturday from Moscow.

The foreign ministry yesterday said that “US intelligence services with the support of armed police were now in charge of the seized buildings.”

The US disputed Moscow’s claims that US officials had threatened to “break down the entrance door” to one of the facilities and that the FBI was “clearing the premises.”

A senior US Department of State official said US officials had joined Russian embassy personnel for walkthroughs of the three buildings.

“These inspections were carried out to secure and protect the facilities, and to confirm the Russian government had vacated the premises,” the official said on Saturday in a statement e-mailed by the State Department to reporters on condition that the official not be named.

Washington on Thursday issued the closure order in retaliation for Moscow ordering the US to slash its diplomatic mission by 755 people by Sept. 1.

The number of US diplomatic staff is now to be capped at 455, the same number that Russia has in the US.

The US did appear to bow to one Russian complaint — that staff members were given a mere 48 hours to vacate homes used by diplomats and their families.

Softening the original order, the US said it had made “separate arrangements” to give families “sufficient time” to pack their belongings and vacate apartments on consulate grounds.

The US would not disclose how long Russian staff would have to move out of the residential part of the consulate.

In the meantime, the State Department is to control all access to the properties, along with the responsibility for securing and maintaining them, the official said.

Additional reporting by AP