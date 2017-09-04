US DOJ finds no proof for Trump wiretap claims

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed that there is no evidence to back up President Donald Trump’s claim that former president Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in New York during last year’s election campaign.

“Both FBI and NSD [National Security Division] confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017 tweets,” the department said in a court filing dated Friday that came about in response to a freedom of information request by American Oversight, a government watchdog.

The NSD is a division of the Department of Justice.

The FBI had previously shot down the claims, which were made as controversy over alleged links between Trump’s campaign team and Russia intensified earlier this year.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump tweeted on March 4.

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!” he added.

He also repeated the claim during a White House press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later that month.

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer also defended the claim and cited a Fox News report which alleged that Britain’s GCHQ spy agency did the wiretapping for Obama.

National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers strongly rebutted the suggestion, telling a congressional hearing in March: “That would be expressly against the construct of the Five Eyes agreement that’s been in place for decades.”

He was referring to the intelligence alliance of Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the US.

“The FBI and Department of Justice have now sided with former [FBI] Director James Comey and confirmed in writing that President Trump lied when he tweeted that former President Obama ‘wiretapped’ him at Trump Tower,” American Oversight executive director Austin Evers said.

Trump is facing multiple investigations into alleged collusion with Russia, including one led by special counsel for Russian interference in last year’s US elections Robert Mueller, who was appointed following Trump’s sacking Comey as FBI director.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that the Kremlin last year received an e-mail from a lawyer working for Trump about building a Trump Tower skyscraper in Moscow — despite assertions by the then-presidential candidate that he had no current business ties to the country.