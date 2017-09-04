Trump tours Texas for do-over of visit

AP, HOUSTON, Texas

US President Donald Trump cupped a boy’s face in his hands and then gave him a high-five. He snapped on latex gloves to hand out boxed lunches of hot dogs and potato chips, loaded relief supplies into vehicles, patted storm victims on the shoulder and declared the work “good exercise.”

An upbeat and optimistic trump on Saturday visited victims of Harvey, touring a Houston megashelter housing hundreds of displaced people and briefly walking streets lined with soggy, discarded possessions.

Trump met the scene with positivity, congratulating officials on an emergency response still in progress and telling reporters that he had seen “a lot of love” and “a lot of happiness” in the devastation the storm left behind.

“As tough as this was, it’s been a wonderful thing,” Trump said of the Harvey response, after spending time with displaced children inside NRG Center, an emergency refuge housing about 1,800 evacuees.

The trip to Houston, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana, was Trump’s second to survey Harvey’s wake and a chance for the president to strike a more sympathetic tone.

He had on Tuesday rushed to Texas, heading to Corpus Christi and Austin to talk to first responders.

He had minimal interaction with residents, saw no damage and offered few expressions of concern while on the ground. That made Saturday something of a do-over.

Joined by US first lady Melania Trump, Trump went directly to the shelter and was greeted by volunteers and children. They brought coloring books and crayons, and sat with families. Trump lifted one little girl into his arms and gave her a kiss. He signed his name on the cement wall by the children’s artwork.

With a wide smile and quick banter, Trump served food in the lunch line — at one point joking about his hands being too big for the sanitary gloves — and then moved on to First Church in the Houston suburb of Pearland.

The Trumps greeted a group of volunteers and lavished praise on Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his state’s response.

“I want to congratulate the governor,” he said. “I want to congratulate everybody that’s worked so hard. It’s been an incredible five days, six days. It seems like it’s been much longer than that, but actually it’s going so well that it’s going fast, in a certain sense.”

As Trump visited, the Houston area was still burying its dead and trying to contain the mess. Nearby, the city of Beaumont, Texas, with a population of 120,000 was struggling to restore its drinking water.

Firefighters in Crosby, outside of Houston, were warily eyeing the Arkema chemical plant, twice the scene of explosions.

Floodwaters had inundated at least seven highly contaminated toxic waste sites in the Houston area, raising concerns about creeping pollution.

Harvey is blamed for more than 40 deaths and believed to have damaged at least 156,000 dwellings in Harris County.

The American Red Cross said more than 17,000 people have sought refuge in Texas shelters such as the one Trump visited.

The White House has asked Congress to approve a US$7.9 billion Harvey relief downpayment when lawmakers return to Washington on Tuesday.