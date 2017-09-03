Agencies

UNITED STATES

Russian consulate lights fire

Acrid, black smoke was seen pouring from a chimney at the Russian consulate in San Francisco on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump’s administration ordered its closure amid escalating tensions between the US and Russia. Firefighters who arrived at the scene were turned away by consulate officials who came from inside the building. An Associated Press reporter heard people who came from inside the building tell firefighters that there was no problem and that consulate staff were burning unidentified items in a fireplace. San Francisco Fire Department spokeswoman Mindy Talamadge said the department received a call about the smoke and sent a crew to investigate, but determined the smoke was coming from the chimney. “They had a fire going in their fireplace,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Ohio to execute killer

Governor John Kasich on Friday said he will not spare a condemned killer who shot two people to death in back-to-back robberies over two days. Death row inmate Gary Otte is scheduled to die on Sept. 13. Kasich also said he was pushing back three executions after reviewing the schedule for putting inmates to death, to ensure all executions are carried “in a humane and professional manner.” Otte, 45, was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in an apartment building in Parma, in suburban Cleveland. Kasich did not explain his decision regarding Otte. He followed the recommendation of the Ohio Parole Board, which unanimously rejected Otte’s appeal in February, citing the heinous nature of the killings. “Otte senselessly shot two vulnerable victims in their own apartments, stole from them and callously left them alone to suffer and die on their floors,” the board said.

UNITED STATES

Mystery object found

Questions are still swirling after a mysterious object was removed from the waters off a Rhode Island beach. The circular metal object was taken out of the waters off East Beach in Westerly by an excavator on Thursday, and it’s much bigger than originally thought. East Beach Association president Peter Brockmann told The Westerly Sun he hopes someone who sees a media report about the object knows what it is. Before it was removed, the best guess was it is what is called an acoustic Doppler profiler to monitor currents. That device is about 1.37m long. However, the object removed on Thursday is about twice that size. The object was discovered last month at the beach near singer Taylor Swift’s oceanfront mansion.

VENEZUELA

Former minister in ‘Tomb’

Former minister of defense Raul Isaias Baduel, a government critic whose whereabouts have been unknown for three weeks, is being held by the intelligence service, his family said Friday. Baduel’s daughter Andreina told a press conference the family were only told of his whereabouts in a telephone call from new attorney general Tarek William Saab, and that she and her brother were taken to see him. “They have him in the SEBIN at Plaza Venezuela, known as ‘The Tomb,’” she said, referring to the intelligence service headquarters in Caracas. Baduel was “spiritually and physically” strong despite the conditions he was being held in, she said.