Agencies

INDIA

Collapse toll rises to 33

Rescuers in Mumbai yesterday sifted through rubble in a search for survivors of a collapsed 117-year-old condemned building as the toll from the disaster rose to 33. There was no reliable estimate of those still missing in the collapse, which came as Mumbai recovered from two days of floods brought by heavy monsoon rains. A total of 46 people had been pulled from the rubble since the collapse early on Thursday morning, 33 of whom have been declared dead, head fire official P.S. Rahangdale said. “Rescue operations are continuing,” Rahangdale said, adding that 14 fire and rescue officials had been injured in the effort. “Fire engines, rescue vans and ambulances are still at the site,” he added. Police were yet to determine what caused the building in a densely populated area of the city to crumble. Many of whose residents had stayed even after authorities declared it unsafe in 2011. People had been reluctant to leave because they had not received details of alternative housing, some residents of the area said.

SWITZERLAND

Rock fall prompts rescue

A rock fall on Thursday hit a remote valley, trapping two people in the area where eight hikers were buried by a landslide last week. The two were rescued by helicopter after the latest slide, which destroyed buildings. One road was covered with mud as the landslide filled a basin near the town of Bondo that had previously been cleared of debris by workers following the Aug. 23 slide. Nobody was believed to have been hurt, but several hotel guests and residents had to be evacuated after the landslide, which came as steady rain saturated unstable mud and rocks on the flanks of the 3,369m Piz Cengalo mountain, police said yesterday. Several buildings in the towns of Bondo and Sottoponte were destroyed. Houses in the town of Spino were also damaged. “The landslide was preceded by hefty thunder and lightning and multiple rock falls on Piz Cengalo,” Grisons cantonal police said, adding that a helicopter had to airlift two people from buildings where they had been trapped.

ITALY

Ethan Hawke recalls prayer

US actor Ethan Hawke’s great-grandmother had wanted him to become a priest, but he prayed that he would never get the calling, Hawke said at the Venice film festival on Thursday. Hawke finally got his taste of priesthood when he was cast as a minister in Paul Schrader’s spiritual drama First Reformed, one of 21 movies competing for the Golden Lion to be awarded on Sept. 9. “I’ve been surrounded by religion my whole life and it’s a very important dialogue, in my head anyway, so I was very grateful for the opportunity to play this character,” Hawke said.