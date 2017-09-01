Groups sue to protect bears as hunts expected

AP, BILLINGS, Montana

Wildlife advocates and a Montana Native American tribe have asked a US court to restore protections for grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park so that trophy hunting of the animals would not be allowed.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, the Humane Society and several conservation groups on Tuesday and Wednesday filed three lawsuits in federal court in Montana, challenging the government’s move to lift protections.

HUNTING PLANS

Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are planning limited public hunting of the region’s approximately 700 bears, although no hunts are expected this year.

Critics say there is already too much pressure on the bear population as climate change affects what they eat and as conflicts with humans result in dozens being killed every year.

A separate challenge of the government’s decision was filed in July by Native Americans from seven states and Canada. They say hunting for the bruins goes against their religious and spiritual beliefs.

A US Department of the Interior spokeswoman referred questions on the lawsuits to the US Department of Justice, whose spokesman, Mark Abueg, declined to comment.

This is the second time the US Fish and Wildlife Service has lifted protections for grizzlies in the Yellowstone region — 49,210km2 of forested mountains, remote valleys and numerous small towns.

NUT LOSS

The bears lost their threatened status in 2007, only to have it restored two years later by US District Judge Donald Molloy.

Molloy said federal officials had failed to demonstrate that bears could adapt to the loss of a key food source, the nuts of the whitebark pine tree, which scientists say has been decimated by climate change.

Since that ruling, government biologists have done further research to show that bears can shift to eating more meat, such as elk.

However, an attorney for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Sierra Club and other conservation groups said that the biologists’ finding ignored the increased likelihood that bears seeking elk would come into conflict with hunters and other people.

“The result is we’re finding more dead bears,” attorney Tim Preso said. “Things have worsened [since 2009] in that the mortality of the population has really dramatically increased.”

The region’s grizzly population has stabilized after several decades of steep growth, government biologists from the US Geological Survey say. They were first placed under Endangered Species Act protections in 1975.