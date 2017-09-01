Tropical storm threatens Mexico

AP, MEXICO CITY

Newly formed Tropical Storm Lidia was yesterday swirling over the Pacific Ocean toward the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and was expected to be closing in on the coastal area last night.

After Lidia formed on Wednesday, Mexican authorities told residents of lower Baja to prepare for high winds, heavy rain and a dangerous storm surge.

Heavy rain was reported in southwestern Mexico.

Forecasters said Lidia could produce total accumulations of as much as 20.3cm to 30.5cm across much of Baja California Sur State and western Jalisco State on the mainland, threatening flash floods and landslides.

Another tropical storm, Irma, also formed far out in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday, but forecasters said it posed no immediate threat to land.

The US National Hurricane Center said Lidia was expected to approach the southern tip of Baja California last night, adding that some strengthening was expected during the day and the storm “still has the opportunity to be near hurricane strength” before making landfall.

Lidia on Wednesday night had maximum sustained winds of 65kph. Its center was about 255km south-southeast of the peninsula’s tip on Wednesday evening and was heading north-northwest at 11kph.

Tropical Storm Irma formed over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean and was yesterday predicted to become a hurricane. It was on a general path that could bring it near the eastern entrance to the Caribbean Sea by early next week.

Irma’s center was about 875km west of Cape Verde. Maximum sustained winds were 100kph with higher gusts. It was heading west at 19kph and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.