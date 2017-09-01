Bodies recovered after Rohingya boat capsizes

Reuters, COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh

Bangladeshi border guards yesterday recovered the bodies of 20 Rohingya women and children whose boat capsized as they fled violence in Myanmar, an official said.

About 18,500 Rohingya Muslims, many sick and some with bullet wounds, have slipped into Bangladesh since Friday last week, the International Organization for Migration said.

They fled after a series of coordinated attacks by Rohingya insurgents on security forces in the north of Myanmar’s Rakhine State led to a military crackdown.

Myanmar has evacuated thousands of Rakhine Buddhists from the area, where clashes have so far killed at least 117 people, most of them Rohingya insurgents, but also security officials, the Burmese government said.

The treatment of about 1.1 million Rohingya in Buddhist-majority Myanmar is the biggest challenge facing Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been accused by Western critics of not speaking out for a minority that has long complained of persecution.

The bodies of 11 Rohingya children and nine women washed up on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River that separates the two countries as their boat overturned, said Ariful Islam, a commander with Bangladesh’s border guards.

The bodies of two Rohingya women and two children were recovered on Wednesday after their boat was fired on by Myanmar’s Border Guard Police, Islam said.

In the Bangladeshi border district of Cox’s Bazar, makeshift camps for displaced people set up since similar violence in October last year were being expanded to accommodate thousands arriving in the past week.

One of those arrivals, Mohammed Rashid, 45, wore a surgical dressing under his eye, which he said was wounded by bullet splinters hitting him after government troops opened fire on a group of Rohingya.

He said about 100 people made their way to the border together and that he saw explosions and people dying.

“We hid in the forest for two days and then we were stopped at the border, but we got through. We heard that the houses in our village have burned down,” Rashid told reporters at the camp.

The Rohingya are denied citizenship in Myanmar and regarded as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots that date back centuries.

Bangladesh on Wednesday pushed back 366 Rohingya trying to enter the country mainly by small wooden boats, though thousands of others have set up temporary camps along the porous land border between the countries, borders guards said.