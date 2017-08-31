Agencies

UNITED STATES

‘Black minds’ a new course

San Diego State University plans to offer a course called “Black Minds Matter: A Focus on Black Boys and Men in Education” that was inspired in part by the Black Lives Matter movement. The weekly course will be open to the public for enrollment in October and will feature various speakers who will talk about how black men are undervalued in the classroom. University professor J. Luke Wood, who helped create the online course, said it would connect themes from the Black Lives Matter movement to issues facing blacks in educational settings. The upcoming course has drawn criticism. Craig DeLuz, a gun rights advocate with the Sacramento-based Firearms Policy Coalition, said a public university should not be offering a course that includes speakers from a movement whose members have been accused of inciting violence.

UNITED STATES

New space race on

NASA said it might soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from US soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011. Critical milestones are on the horizon for Boeing and SpaceX, the agency’s commercial crew partners. Flight tests of their spacecraft, including crewed missions, are planned for next year. Kennedy Space Center officials said it has created something of a “new space race.” The public-private partnership is transforming the Kennedy Space Center into a multiuser spaceport. NASA is developing the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft for missions to deep space, including to Mars, leaving private companies to send people to low Earth orbit.

UNITED STATES

Fights stop Steinbeck films

Film remakes of The Grapes of Wrath and East of Eden fell apart because John Steinbeck’s son and daughter-in-law impeded the projects, the writer’s stepdaughter said. Waverly Scott Kaffaga alleges that long-running litigation over the author’s estate has prevented her from making the most of Steinbeck’s copyrights at a time when marquee names such as Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Lawrence were interested in bringing some his masterpieces back to the screen. Kaffaga, daughter of the author’s third wife, Elaine, is suing the estate of stepbrother Thomas Steinbeck, who died last year, and his widow and their company. The lawsuit follows a decades-long dispute between Thomas Steinbeck and Kaffaga’s mother over control of the author’s works. Thomas Steinbeck has lost most rounds in court.

VENEZUELA

Assembly demands probe

The all-powerful Constitutional Assembly on Tuesday passed a decree ordering authorities to investigate and try those believed responsible for supporting new US economic sanctions. The decree says all those who promoted the latest US response to the nation’s political conflict as “traitors.” Delegates are directing the chief prosecutor’s office to immediately initiate a probe. The move comes days after President Nicolas Maduro vowed to prosecute for treason opponents he accused of being behind the financial sanctions. He has singled out Julio Borges, president of the opposition-controlled congress. The sanctions announced last week prohibit US financial institutions from providing new money to the government or state oil company PDVSA. Borges on Tuesday said that Maduro is the only one responsible for the national crisis.