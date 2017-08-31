Museum revels in ridicule as critics lampoon its statues

AP, BOSTON

A good roasting has not caused a meltdown at Boston’s new wax museum.

Officials at the Dreamland Wax Museum say they are embracing the extra attention brought by waves of online hecklers who have lampooned some of its less-than-flattering likenesses.

“It’s absolutely been a blessing to have all of that controversy,” said Michael Pelletz, the museum’s vice president of sales. “Even if it’s negative press, it’s working wonderfully.”

Photographs of the museum’s life-sized wax figures have been circulating online since it opened its doors last month, in some cases inspiring scorching ridicule.

It started with a wax portrayal of US President Donald Trump that some say looks more like US Senator Lindsey Graham.

Then it was a statue of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that some called “creepy,” with one online critic saying it looks like someone who “would murder you and hide the body.”

Now it’s a figure of former Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce, which one sports-news Web site simply said “looks like someone who’s not Paul Pierce.”

Pelletz said some of the figures are not perfect because they are based on photographs instead of actual measurements from the celebrities. And if the sculptors are not keenly familiar with every contour of Brady’s face, he said they can be forgiven — most are based overseas, in London and Paris.

Still, Pelletz said even the imperfect statues are works of art that took months to create.

“I’m proud of every single wax figure in here,” he said. “Some people love Picasso, some people don’t. It’s perception.”

The museum said that most new models will be created only after artists sit down with the subject to gather dozens of dimensions. The goal is to add about five statues a year, mostly of stars with roots in Boston.

So far, the jeers have targeted only a small fraction of the museum’s 101 wax models of musicians, actors and historical figures. Several others have drawn admiration for their impeccable likenesses.

Brandi Zeitz of nearby Saugus was at the museum with her two sons this week when she stopped cold before a seated statue of rapper Snoop Dogg.

“He’s spooky looking. He looks like he’s going to stand up,” said Zeitz, whose sons posed alongside the statue for a photograph.