US wary of missile shoot down option

North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile over Japan could increase pressure on Washington to consider shooting down future test launches, although there is no guarantee of success and US officials are wary of a dangerous escalation with Pyongyang.

More attention is likely to focus on the prospects for intercepting a missile in flight after North Korea on Tuesday conducted one of its boldest missile tests in years, one US government official said.

Such a decision would not be taken lightly given tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

And while US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed that “all options are on the table,” there has been no sign of any quick policy shift in Washington toward direct US military action.

However, Pyongyang’s launch of an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile over Hokkaido, Japan, underscored how Trump’s tough rhetoric, pursuit of sanctions and occasional shows of military force around the Korean Peninsula have done little to deter North Korea.

“[North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un has chosen to thumb his nose at the Americans and Japanese by conducting this test,” former US assistant secretary of defense for East Asia David Shear said.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has already pledged that the military would shoot down any missile it deemed a danger to US or allied territory.

What is unclear is whether Washington would be prepared to use its multilayered missile defense systems to intercept a missile like the one that overflew Japan, but never directly threatened its territory.

Doing so would essentially be a US show of force rather than an act of self-defense.

“I would think that in [US] government deliberations that would likely be one of the options out on the table,” Shear said.

Some analysts said there is a danger that North Korea would see it as an act of war and retaliate militarily with potentially devastating consequences for South Korea and Japan.

China, North Korea’s main trading partner, would also likely oppose such a direct US military response.

Experts say there is no guarantee that US missile defense systems, including Aegis ballistic missile defense ships in the region and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems based in Guam and South Korea, would hit their target, despite recent successful tests.

A failed attempt would be an embarrassment to the US and could embolden North Korea, which this year has already conducted two tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile believed capable of hitting the US mainland.

The US has spent US$40 billion over 18 years on research and development into missile defense systems, but they have never been put into operation under wartime conditions.

Mattis this month expressed confidence the US military could intercept a missile fired by North Korea if it was headed to Guam, after the North said it was developing a plan to launch four intermediate range missiles to land near the US territory.

If North Korea fired at the US, the situation could quickly escalate to war, Mattis said.

Not everyone is convinced the US military can defend against North Korea’s growing missile capability.

Some experts caution that US missile defenses are now geared to shooting down one, or perhaps a small number, of incoming missiles. If North Korea’s technology and production keep advancing, US defenses could be overwhelmed.