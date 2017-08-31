Taro Aso regrets saying Hitler had ‘correct motivation’

Bloomberg

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday added to his list of inappropriate comments, referring to Adolf Hitler’s “correct motivations” in a speech to lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

“What matters are results. Hitler killed millions, so no matter if he had correct motivations, he is still bad,” Aso said in Yokohama.

After the speech was reported by local media, Aso, who is also minister of finance and a former prime minister, issued a statement retracting the comments, saying he referred to Hitler as an example of a bad politician.

“It was inappropriate to use Hitler as an example, and I retract that,” Aso said, according to the statement posted by the Japanese Ministry of Finance.

“That I am very opposed to Hitler is clear from the entirety of my remarks, and it is clear that Hitler’s motivations were wrong,” he said

“My comments differ from my feelings and it’s regrettable that they caused misunderstanding,” he said.

Kazunori Yamanoi, a senior member of the main opposition Democratic Party of Japan, said this “is a massive gaffe.”

“It is incredibly shameful for a Cabinet member,” Yamanoi told reporters at the Diet, according to Kyodo News. “It raises questions about his fitness” for the role.

Aso, who is 76, has made remarks about Hitler before and withdrawn them.

In 2013 he retracted remarks in which he said Japan could learn from the Nazis about how to change the constitution.

He has a history of making rude or insensitive remarks. Last year, he wondered aloud how long a 90-year-old pensioner intended to keep living, according to a report from Kyodo, and once said that he wanted Japan to be a country where “rich Jews” would want to live.